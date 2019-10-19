Takefusa Kubo Explains Why He Rejected Barcelona Return to Join Real Madrid

Real Madrid prodigy Takefusa Kubo has explained he joined the club as they had a long-term plan for his future in the Spanish capital, convincing him to reject his former side Barcelona before the start of the season.

Kubo, who has been dubbed the Japanese Messi, spent time in Barcelona's infamous La Masia academy before returning to Japan in 2015.

Barça were eager to re-sign Kubo after his contract with FC Tokyo expired during the summer, but the 18-year-old explained he chose to join Real Madrid instead as they had a long-term plan for his career at the club.

"Real Madrid were clear that they wanted to sign me," Kubo told Marca. "They showed me the plan they had for my career and I really liked it; that convinced me.

"I really liked Real's goal in a sporting sense, the plan they had for me for the next few years, and what they thought about me for the future."

Kubo still hasn't made a senior appearance at Real Madrid, but the Japan international has featured six times in La Liga since joining RCD Mallorca on loan.

He hasn't scored his first goal since arriving in Spain, although Kubo did pick up his first senior assist in Europe against Getafe on matchday five.

Kubo, whose Mallorca side face Real Madrid this weekend, will spend the entire season on loan at the Iberostar Stadium before returning to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Although it's unlikely Kubo will walk straight into their first-team - he'll be competing with the likes of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo - the Japan international is expected to stay in and around Real Madrid's senior squad, as opposed to being loaned out once again.

