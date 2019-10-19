Tottenham 1-1 Watford: Reports, Ratings & Reaction as Dele Alli Scores Controversial Late Equaliser

Spurs needed a controversial late goal from Dele Alli to spare their blushes as they managed to steal a 1-1 draw against a resilient Watford side.

Watford opened the scoring inside the first six minutes when Abdoulaye Doucoure found the back of the net at the far post after a wonderful cross from Daryl Janmaat on the right wing. This was the only notable piece of action in a poor first half from Spurs, who simply failed to produce anything against a resolute Watford defence.

Son Heung-min was introduced early in the second half, and he added some much needed impetus into the Spurs side. However, this soon petered out and normal service was resumed. Watford continued to hit Spurs on the counter, with chances falling for Gerard Deulofeu and Doucoure.

With the game looked to be heading Watford's way, a massive defensive mix-up with five minutes to go saw Ben Foster spill the ball to Dele Alli, who scooped the ball into an empty net after appearing to control it with his upper arm; and there was further controversy, with Watford believing Harry Kane pushed one of their players.

The referee checked the goal with the VAR, and confusion reigned in the stadium for a short time – the big screen inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium showing 'VAR: No Goal' while referee Chris Kavanagh indicated that the goal had in fact been given. The goal stood, saving (or at least minimising) Spurs' blushes.

After a miserable week prior to the international break, Spurs were looking to bounce back against the perfect opposition. However, it didn't pan out that way in the slightest. Spurs were woeful for the large majority of the game, and were simply lucky to steal a draw after a joint error from keeper Foster and Kiko Femenia. Things don't seem to be getting any better for Spurs, and cries for the manager to get the sack will be getting louder and louder. Player Ratings

Starting XI: Gazzaniga (6); Alderweireld (6), Sanchez (5), Vertonghen (5); Aurier (5), Sissoko (5), Winks (5) Rose (4); Lucas (5), Kane (5), Alli (6)

Subs: Son (6*), Lamela (6), Ndombele (6) STAR MAN

Despite the late goal from Alli, Son was undoubtedly the brightest spark for Spurs. Starting on the bench following international duty, the forward was lively and direct when coming off the bench, and really the only player to actually show anything. Many might question why he didn't start the game, and his impact from the bench showcases that.

Starting XI: Foster (6); Janmaat (7), Cathcart (8), Dawson (8), Kabasele (9*), Holebas (7); Cleverley (8) Chalobah (7), Doucoure (8), Pereyra (7); Welbeck (N/A)

Subs: Deulofeu (7), Femenia (5), Hughes (6) STAR MAN

Any of the Hornets defenders could have been the star man, but Christian Kabasele was absolutely magnificent at the back. He picked off all crosses into the box, and made a number of crucial tackles to prevent goals. If it wasn't for him, Spurs could have won the game, and he deserves a huge amount of credit for the way he played.



