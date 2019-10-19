Tottenham vs Watford: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

It's fair to say that the international break came at a good time for Tottenham. Having conceded ten goals in the space of four days against Bayern Munich and Brighton, the team needed time to re-group.

Watford also need to get their act together. The team currently sit bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety.

Therefore, it is clear that both sides will be searching for a confidence-boosting result this weekend when they clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs will enter the game as favourites, but given their recent form, can you really write off the upset? With some help from Opta, we have all you need to know to help you decide who will come out on top on Saturday.

No Luck So Far

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Watford have visited Tottenham on six occasions during the Premier League era. They have yet to leave with a point.

Indeed, Tottenham have won their last nine home matches in the top flight against the Hornets, signalling that it could be a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

Dominant Spurs

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It is not just in north London that Tottenham have held the upper hand in this fixture. Watford have only won one of the 12 Premier League meetings between the two sides to date.

That victory came in September 2018, when Watford came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory, with defender Craig Cathcart popping up to net the winner.

Big Six, Big Problems

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Watford have a dreadful away record against the 'big six' in recent times. Since beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in January 2017, they have lost 16 straight games on the road against the best clubs in the country.

The last of those was the worst, as they crumbled to a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Manchester City. They were 5-0 down within 18 minutes. Surely it won't be as bad as that this weekend.

Winless Watford

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Quique Sanchez Flores' side have failed to win any of their opening eight games. They have only gone longer without a win at the start of a season on three previous occasions.

The latest of those came in the 2006/07 season, and things did not get much better for the rest of that campaign. Watford were relegated that year, finishing on 28 points as they picked up just five wins all season.

Spooky Omen Offers Hornets Hope

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

So far this has probably not made great reading for Watford fans. Those set to attend the game may be thinking about giving away their tickets. Well, let us assure you that there is still hope for you guys.

Tottenham have only lost five of their last 33 Premier League matches when facing sides who have started the day bottom of the table. Sounds a decent record, right?

However, those five defeats have all come against teams whose name starts with the letter 'W'. West Brom have pulled off a shock win three times, while Wigan and West Ham have also got the better of Spurs. For those of you who are superstitious, that is something to cling onto.

Tottenham's Unwanted Record

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Despite finishing in the top four and making the Champions League final last season, 2019 has not been the best of years for Tottenham. They have lost 17 games in all competitions so far this calendar year, more than any other Premier League side.

The last time they suffered more defeats in a year was 2008, when they were on the losing side on 19 occasions. They look set to go past that number before 2019 is over, and Watford will want to make sure that they edge one defeat nearer this weekend.

Wasteful Watford

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Watford have scored just four goals in their eight league games so far this season. However, they are creating chances.

According to Opta's expected goals, they should have netted 11 goals. Their negative difference of seven is the worst in the Premier League. Think back to that Manchester City game. Gerard Deulofeu was through on goal at 1-0 down, but put his effort wide. That game could have been so different had he taken that chance, but instead the side shipped seven more goals and were completely embarrassed.

If Watford are to get out of their current mess, they need to be more clinical in front of goal.

Nice One, Sonny

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

If you asked neutral fans who their favourite Tottenham player is, it is likely that Son Heung-min would be towards the top of the list. Always playing with a smile on his face, the South Korean forward is a pleasure to watch.

He tends to have an even bigger smile on his face when he plays Watford. He has scored five Premier League goals against Saturday's opponents, the joint-most he has netted against a club alongside Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Watch out Watford.