Twitter Reacts as Chelsea Edge Past Newcastle to Earn Third Consecutive League Win

By 90Min
October 19, 2019

It was a lot tighter than many predicted, but Chelsea eventually managed to beat Newcastle.

It appeared as though Frank Lampard's men were going to be held at home until Marcos Alonso fired home with 17 minutes remaining to ensure the Blues claimed all three points. 

Newcastle's Matty Longstaff grabbed the headlines for his debut winner against Manchester United before the international break, but there were other notable performers as well.

Allan Saint-Maximin is yet to score or assist for Newcastle, but he has his strengths. He is, well...rapid - and he showed that against the Red Devils. 

It's fair to say people were questioning how well Cesar Azpilicueta would fare against him...

The Magpies started brightly, with Saint-Maximin indeed ripping the right-back to shreds in the early stages, but it was Chelsea who had the first real chance. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi found some space and floated a lovely ball towards Willian, but his header went marginally wide...

With the hosts struggling to create too many opportunities, fans were beginning to voice their anger.

While the whole team wasn't really making an impact, fans had decided to call out one man in particular for a disappointing display.

It's..............Ross Barkley's shirt.

Be careful what you wish for though Blues fans, as Barkley was replaced with Mateo Kovacic late in the first half, with the Englishman unable to shake off an early niggle. 

Anyway, the second half got underway and it was clear to see a greater intensity in Chelsea's play. Ten minutes in and Tammy Abraham came the closest of anyone to breaking the deadlock.

His header from a corner rattled the bar but came back out. Was it going to be one of those days? 

Meanwhile, following Barkley's substitution, fans decided to turn their attention towards the next culprit. 

Enter, Marcos Alonso...

It seems as though it's become a theme of this match that Chelsea fans' words have come back to haunt them.

Because Lampard's men eventually managed to break the deadlock after 73 minutes. The goalscorer? It was only ever going to be one man, really: Marcos Alonso.

How quickly opinions change when you score a goal...


Meanwhile, some fans were quick to point out who started the attack...

From this point, it looked like the Blues would go on and score another before the end of the match, with Newcastle struggling to contain them. However, a second goal never came.


Nonetheless, it was another three points for Frank Lampard and his men. A hard-fought win that takes them up to third in the table. 


Not bad Super Frank. Not bad.


As for Newcastle, it was a dogged performance and although it will go down as a loss, Steve Bruce can take plenty of positives from the performance. 

