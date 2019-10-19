Twitter Reacts as Chelsea Edge Past Newcastle to Earn Third Consecutive League Win

It was a lot tighter than many predicted, but Chelsea eventually managed to beat Newcastle.

It appeared as though Frank Lampard's men were going to be held at home until Marcos Alonso fired home with 17 minutes remaining to ensure the Blues claimed all three points.

Newcastle's Matty Longstaff grabbed the headlines for his debut winner against Manchester United before the international break, but there were other notable performers as well.

Allan Saint-Maximin is yet to score or assist for Newcastle, but he has his strengths. He is, well...rapid - and he showed that against the Red Devils.

It's fair to say people were questioning how well Cesar Azpilicueta would fare against him...

Saint maximine against Azpiliqueta 😭😭😭😭. #CHENEW — Oscar (@11oscarjj) October 19, 2019

Azpilicueta could get ripped by Saint-Maxim today #CHENEW — AzureKing (@AzureKingFC) October 19, 2019

The Magpies started brightly, with Saint-Maximin indeed ripping the right-back to shreds in the early stages, but it was Chelsea who had the first real chance.

Callum Hudson-Odoi found some space and floated a lovely ball towards Willian, but his header went marginally wide...

A great cross by @Calteck10 to @willianborges88 , but the latter heads it wide. Still 0-0 after 16 minutes. #CHENEW — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 19, 2019

First chance for Chelsea as Hudson takes on a player and send a sumptuous cross for William to head off target. #CHENEW — TobyO (@novucan) October 19, 2019

Willian should have burried that #CHENEW — Jameson (@Kev_WNG) October 19, 2019

With the hosts struggling to create too many opportunities, fans were beginning to voice their anger.

While the whole team wasn't really making an impact, fans had decided to call out one man in particular for a disappointing display.

It's..............Ross Barkley's shirt.

Where is Ross Barkley??? 🤦🏽‍♂️ #CHENEW — Ade George (@3N1TY01) October 19, 2019

Be careful what you wish for though Blues fans, as Barkley was replaced with Mateo Kovacic late in the first half, with the Englishman unable to shake off an early niggle.

Anyway, the second half got underway and it was clear to see a greater intensity in Chelsea's play. Ten minutes in and Tammy Abraham came the closest of anyone to breaking the deadlock.

His header from a corner rattled the bar but came back out. Was it going to be one of those days?

That's my #FPL points that just hit the crossbar from Abraham's head 😥😥😥 #CHENEW #PL — Babajide James 'Timmy (@BabajideJames) October 19, 2019

Meanwhile, following Barkley's substitution, fans decided to turn their attention towards the next culprit.

Enter, Marcos Alonso...

Alonso is too slow #CHENEW — Dolapo Adetunji (@therealdollypee) October 19, 2019

"Alonso and the boos," a perfect movie title...🤣 #CHENEW — ©BRYAN'S PEN ✒️ (@bryans_pen) October 19, 2019

It seems as though it's become a theme of this match that Chelsea fans' words have come back to haunt them.

Because Lampard's men eventually managed to break the deadlock after 73 minutes. The goalscorer? It was only ever going to be one man, really: Marcos Alonso.

How quickly opinions change when you score a goal...





That’s a great striker from Alonso and a Hudson-Odoi assist 🔥 #CHENEW — Muis Kasim (@Dickies_Guy) October 19, 2019

Meanwhile, some fans were quick to point out who started the attack...

From this point, it looked like the Blues would go on and score another before the end of the match, with Newcastle struggling to contain them. However, a second goal never came.





Nonetheless, it was another three points for Frank Lampard and his men. A hard-fought win that takes them up to third in the table.





Not bad Super Frank. Not bad.

Chelsea are now keeping clean sheets, grinding out results against difficult opponents, playing scintillating football with youngsters and grabbing 3 points along the way.

Frank Lampard is building something special#CHENEW — Izu Chukwu (@Izuchukwuexcell) October 19, 2019





Clean sheets

One goal

3 Points

Home Win

Number 3#CFC #CHENEW #PL — KHALIFAH 👔 (@Rio_thezamani) October 19, 2019

3 consecutive wins, tough game in all ramification and a great DNA to consistency. Chelsea is our name, up next Ajax #CHENEW #UCL — Epsy Skalez🇳🇬 (@Epsytunz) October 19, 2019

Very important win, and a clean-sheet in addition !



Again an assist for CHO, a good play by Pulisic, strong defense and midfield, and Alonso came back with a goal.



A good afternoon 🔵🔥#CHE #CHENEW — LyesWeCan (@Lyes_We_Can) October 19, 2019

As for Newcastle, it was a dogged performance and although it will go down as a loss, Steve Bruce can take plenty of positives from the performance.