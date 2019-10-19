Twitter Reacts as Dreadful 10-Man Los Blancos Slump to First League Defeat

By 90Min
October 19, 2019

It was all going so well in the league. Not anymore.

Real Madrid put in a woeful display as they lost 1-0 to Mallorca on Saturday evening, with Lago Junior bagging the all-important goal. 

Zinedine Zidane named an exceedingly attacking lineup, with Casemiro the only notable defensive-minded midfielder starting the game. 

And it only took Mallorca seven minutes to exploit this gaping hole in midfield, before the ball was eventually played out to Lago, who cut inside and fired home to give his team the lead.

It was a famous goal for the hosts, but it was pretty shoddy defending from Los Blancos. And plenty of blame was put on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois - he just can't catch a break, can he?

Well, at least things couldn't get worse.

Oh, but they could. 

Madrid were caught out again and Mallorca doubled their lead only moments later. Luckily, it was ruled out by VAR. 

Although Real came into the game unbeaten in the league, this isn't to say that the club hasn't had its fair share of drama already. 

And following a woeful first half display, it's fair to say fans weren't in the best of moods... 

Ok, well, at least NOW things couldn't get any worse? Surely?

They can. Alvaro Odriozola thought it would be wise to lunge in while on a yellow card. As it turned out, it wasn't a good idea.

Red card. Off. Ten men. Queue the meltdown... 

The away side lacked belief and never really troubled Manolo Reina after the sending off, with the team looking lost. 

Each second seemed like an eternity for Mallorca fans, but when the referee blew the final whistle, the stadium erupted with joy. 

But enough of the happiness, already. Let's get back to the angry Real Madrid fans, shall we?

Anyway, back to the Champions League in midweek for Real - so far so good in Europe. 

Oh, it's not? Back to the drawing board for Zidane then, work to do.

