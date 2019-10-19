Twitter Reacts as Dreadful 10-Man Los Blancos Slump to First League Defeat

It was all going so well in the league. Not anymore.

Real Madrid put in a woeful display as they lost 1-0 to Mallorca on Saturday evening, with Lago Junior bagging the all-important goal.

Zinedine Zidane named an exceedingly attacking lineup, with Casemiro the only notable defensive-minded midfielder starting the game.

And it only took Mallorca seven minutes to exploit this gaping hole in midfield, before the ball was eventually played out to Lago, who cut inside and fired home to give his team the lead.

It was a famous goal for the hosts, but it was pretty shoddy defending from Los Blancos. And plenty of blame was put on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois - he just can't catch a break, can he?

Where is Areola, Courtois is a sell out. #RealMadrid — KARIM (@FreshKarim) October 19, 2019

Courtois is back

Clean sheets gone



As simple as that 🤷🏻‍♂️#RealMadrid #RMLiga — Abdo (@abdo_massa) October 19, 2019

Well, at least things couldn't get worse.

Oh, but they could.

Madrid were caught out again and Mallorca doubled their lead only moments later. Luckily, it was ruled out by VAR.

I don't care if the flag was up. I don't care what #VAR would come up with.@realmadriden we are losing this#RealMadrid #MallorcaRealMadrid — An Uninspired Visionary (@VybhavChaturve1) October 19, 2019

Although Real came into the game unbeaten in the league, this isn't to say that the club hasn't had its fair share of drama already.

And following a woeful first half display, it's fair to say fans weren't in the best of moods...

We are going to lose this easy fixture. #RealMadrid — Niku (@vikkygp) October 19, 2019

Zinadine zidane do regret everyday why he came back to #RealMadrid — Gathari wa kangari (@samuelnjugunajj) October 19, 2019

Vinicius Jr finishing and decision making, which are key aspects are pretty much non existent

He actually need to play in Castilla rather then Rodrygo, tired of his fake hype created by Twitter experts here 🤐#RealMadrid — Mohammad Zeeshan (@Zee_Madridistaa) October 19, 2019

Ok, well, at least NOW things couldn't get any worse? Surely?

They can. Alvaro Odriozola thought it would be wise to lunge in while on a yellow card. As it turned out, it wasn't a good idea.

Red card. Off. Ten men. Queue the meltdown...

Sent off !!!

As it like we have enough players to play for the next games !#RealMadrid — Saleh Madridista (@SalehMadridista) October 19, 2019

The away side lacked belief and never really troubled Manolo Reina after the sending off, with the team looking lost.

Each second seemed like an eternity for Mallorca fans, but when the referee blew the final whistle, the stadium erupted with joy.

But enough of the happiness, already. Let's get back to the angry Real Madrid fans, shall we?

Nothing seems to be right at @realmadrid with weak defence,weak midfield and the weakest attack of all time. Is this how a billion dollar team looks like.#zidaneout #RealMadrid — Parshant Garg (@iamparshantgarg) October 19, 2019

Can someone explain the team playing style? #RealMadrid — Frederic N. Mobio (@fred10jr) October 19, 2019

So #RealMadrid allowed Barca to top the league again this season. Smh. — Dipo Torhukerhijo (@DipoTorhuke) October 19, 2019

These days, it’s harder to be an #RealMadrid fan than being part of a bloody war. — ѕᴛᴇʟʟᴀʀ (@flor__i) October 19, 2019

Another terrible performance by @realmadrid as they lost 1-0. This is becoming really boring, watch same stuff every game. Even if we win, we do it the hard way, something is not right here. #RCDMallorcaRealMadrid #RealMadrid #VamosReal #HalaMadrid #RMLiga #LaLiga #AlexTOSKOVIC pic.twitter.com/nBfApq4xnO — Alex TOSKOVIC (@AlexTOSKOVIC) October 19, 2019

Anyway, back to the Champions League in midweek for Real - so far so good in Europe.

Oh, it's not? Back to the drawing board for Zidane then, work to do.