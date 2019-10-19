Wolves Take Out Loan of £50m to Secure Against Future Television Revenue

October 19, 2019

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have a secured a £50m loan with Australian financial services Macquarie Group to help fund operational costs.

Files at the Companies House have revealed that the loan was taken out last month by the club's holding company Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club Limited.

According to the Express & Star, the loan will help the club with costs while they wait for the instalments of their Premier League television payments.


Wolves are expected to receive £130m throughout the season in several different instalments, due to their impressive seventh place finish in the 2018/19 campaign. The loan they will receive is to help the club cope as they await the full payment.


Wolves will have to pay back interest of 4%, however, it is expected that they will have no problem doing this quickly.

They aren't the only club to have done this though, with Everton, West Ham and Watford also utilising the same method over the summer.

On another note, the same report claims Wolves owner Fosun has no desire to sell their shares, despite reports that they were open to this possibility.

However, the company would be willing to invest, meaning they could create some more shares which then may be sold. As a result, this would be used to aid the club in growth in markets around the world.

