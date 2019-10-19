Zlatan Ibrahimović Hints He Could Leave LA Galaxy After MLS Playoffs

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has hinted he could leave Major League Soccer after the playoffs.

The 38-year-old may play his last game for MLS outfit LA Galaxy on Monday as his side face Minnesota United at the Allianz Field in round one of the Audi Cup Playoffs.

Whilst Ibrahimovic is in fine goalscoring form, hitting the net 30 times in only 29 league outings this season, his current contract expires in December and his next move is still uncertain.

When the former PSG star was asked by reporters if Monday's play-off game would be his final for the club, Ibrahimović replied as quoted by Goal: "Could be.

“There are no other thoughts, I respect my contract. If I leave you will have less to write about.

“If I stay you will still have something to write about. Let's see what happens. But let's focus on the play-off. I think [my future] is not the right thing to discuss.

“I've had a good time, good experience. I've learned a lot on how it works here, still a work in progress.

“I've enjoyed it and that's the most important. I came back from my injury and came like a little kid that just wanted to enjoy football. MLS gave me the opportunity and I took it.”

A return to Manchester United has been speculated for a while now, and the Red Devils would certainly benefit from the goalscoring capabilities of the former Barcelona star.

In August, Ibrahimović argued he could still handle the responsibility of leading the line at United, stating: “I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I'm here.”

When the question was posed again, there had been no change in response, with Ibrahimović replying: “Oh, 100 per cent, I know I could still make the difference, both in Italy and in other countries.

“I'd do better than the players who are there now. My contract expires in December, and I don't know what will happen after that."