Atletico Madrid Confirm Joao Felix Suffered Sprained Ankle During Valencia Clash

Atletico Madrid look set to be without Joao Felix for around two weeks, following an ankle sprain suffered in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Valencia.

In a damaging final ten minutes, Diego Simeone lost Felix to injury and watched Dani Parejo's late equaliser deny his side all three points - a missed opportunity in the 2019/20 title race.

The injury looked like it might be a nasty one at the time and the club have confirmed via their official website that the young Portuguese has sustained a grade two sprain of the right ankle's external lateral ligament.

Early reports are that recovery could take around two weeks, meaning he will likely miss La Liga fixtures with Athletic Club, Alaves and Sevilla, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League visit to Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone's side have been woefully short of goals this season and the loss of their top scorer in all competitions is unlikely to ease the situation. In La Liga, they've scored just eight goals in their opening nine fixtures - five of which came against Eibar and RCD Mallorca.

After a summer overhaul, many observers thought this could be Los Rojiblancos' year - one where they could capitalise on transitional periods at Barcelona and Real Madrid to break the duo's monopoly on the La Liga title.





Yet the league table doesn't lie. If they had been able to hit the back of the net a few extra times, there could be breathing space between Atleti and the chasing pack. As it is, they sit three points behind leaders Barcelona but four draws in the last five games leave a lingering 'what could have been' feeling about their start to the season.