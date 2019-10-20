Bristol City Investigating Allegations of Racist Abuse From Fans During Luton Town Loss

Bristol City have confirmed that they are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse from the club's own supporters during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Luton Town.

Second-half goals from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Harry Cornick, coupled with a late Ashley Williams own goal, saw the Robins fall to a shock defeat at Kenilworth Road.

After the game, Bristol City took to their official website to confirm that an incident of racist abuse had been reported during the game, promising a full investigation into the serious allegations.

They wrote: "Bristol City Football Club has been made aware of allegations of racist language used in the away end at Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road (October 19th).

"The club naturally condemns any form of abuse or racist language. Bristol City are a family club which celebrates its diversity and inclusivity. Action will be taken against anyone behaving in a racist manner at a Bristol City match, who has purchased their ticket or season card through the club as well as reporting them to the relevant authorities.

"The club are now fully investigating these reports and can assure supporters that appropriate action will be taken."

It was a shock defeat for Bristol City, who were on a run of ten games without defeat. Their previous loss came on the opening day of the season against Leeds United, but their good form has now come to an end in emphatic fashion.

The result saw Lee Johnson's men fall to ninth in the Championship, but they are just one point away from Preston North End, who occupy the final playoff spot in the table.

On the other hand, it was a fantastic outing for Luton. The newly promoted side have struggled in the second tier, but the shock victory carried them up to 16th.

