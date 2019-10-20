Chelsea Nearing Agreement With Tammy Abraham Over New Long-Term Contract

Tammy Abraham is set to be rewarded for his excellent start to life in the Premier League with a new long-term contract at Chelsea.

Abraham has been a major benefactor of Chelsea's recent transfer ban, which prohibited the west London club from making any signings over the summer. The young striker has made the most of his opportunities, becoming a firm fan's favourite during the opening months of the new season.

Abraham is the joint-highest scorer in the English top-flight thus far, and reliable source Fabrizio Romano announced on Twitter that Chelsea are 'close to an agreement' to keep the youngster at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

Romano had also tweeted on 18 September that the Blues had opened talks with the 22-year-old over a possible new deal with the club, and the Chelsea hierarchy are now 'more than confident' that a contract extension will be agreed.

The striker's scintillating start to the season has not gone unnoticed on the international stage, either, as England boss Gareth Southgate called up Abraham to feature in the senior squad ahead of the Three Lions' Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Abraham spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he scored 26 goals in 40 games for the Championship club, helping the Villans secure an unlikely promotion back to the Premier League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are enjoying an exhilarating start to the new season, and although they suffered a heavy opening-day defeat to Manchester United, the Blues have only lost once since then and are making steady progress under Lampard.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The ex-Derby coach has placed his faith in the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Abraham in search of Premier League success, and his trust has been rewarded with some brilliant attacking displays.

Chelsea have scored 19 goals in nine matches, and supporters will be encouraged by the exciting performances their youth academy players are producing when given the opportunity on the biggest stage.