Christian Pulisic Confident of Ending Scoring Drought Following Cameo in Newcastle Win

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed that he is confident he will rediscover his scoring touch as he battles to make more of an impact on the first team.

The American is yet to find the back of the net in his seven appearances for Chelsea, struggling for minutes under Frank Lampard. Pulisic has started just five of the Blues' 13 games, but he has still managed to rack up four assists.

Warren Little/GettyImages

He came off the bench during Saturday's 1-0 win over Newcastle and played a vital role in creating the decisive goal. Speaking to ESPN after the game, Pulisic was quick to insist that his situation at Chelsea looks to be improving.

He said: "It was a really good game, happy for the team, had a strong performance, they defended really well, and I was happy to make an impact.





"[Lampard] told me to do exactly what I'm doing now, continue to train hard, when I get my opportunity I have to take it."

Pulisic ➡️ Hudson-Odoi ➡️ Alonso! 🙌



The breakthrough we were all waiting for! pic.twitter.com/s5tfasoQls — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 20, 2019

Pulisic came close to earning another assist after his pass found Tammy Abraham in front of an open goal. The Englishman's effort looked to be heading into the net, only for DeAndre Yedlin to pull off a sublime clearance to send the ball wide.

"I was going to shoot last-second, but I saw Tammy wide open and then DeAndre made an unbelievable block, so maybe I should have shot it. I just don't have that scoring touch but I know it will come back," Pulisic admitted.

Regardless of the miss, it was an impressive showing from the 21-year-old, who was unlucky not to score himself minutes earlier.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

After the game, Lampard was happy to give credit to Pulisic for his performance, challenging him to continue improving.

The boss said: "I am really pleased for him. He is a hot topic because of his national team. Everyone has got carried away with the short term but in the long term there is a lot more to come. I am delighted for him. He will feel good about that and he should do."

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!