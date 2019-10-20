Corentin Tolisso Suffers Heart Attack Scare During Bayern Munich Training

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso suffered a heart attack scare during training on Sunday.

The Frenchman was an unused substitute in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Augsburg on Saturday, so he was involved in a general training session with the rest of the players who did not feature in the game.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to Bild, Tolisso was forced to sit down during the session and reached for his heart, and Bayern boss Niko Kovač brought the session to an immediate halt as he feared Tolisso may have suffered a heart attack.

Fortunately, after club doctor Peter Ueblacker examined the midfielder, it was determined that Tolisso had not suffered anything major and was instead just struggling with a bout of dizziness during the session.

The Frenchman is now believed to be feeling better, but he will continue to be examined over the coming days to ensure that nothing more serious has occurred.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Tolisso missed the majority of last season as he battled a cruciate ligament injury, but has since made his return to first-team action.





He has made nine appearances for Bayern since the start of the campaign, and he has also fought his way back into the French national team, playing 90 minutes against both Iceland and Turkey during the recent international break.





Upon returning to Germany, he was kept on the bench in favour of Thiago and Javi Martínez against Augsburg, and it looked as though he wouldn't be needed as Bayern had a 2-1 lead heading into the dying embers of the game.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, a 91st-minute equaliser from striker Alfreð Finnbogason earned Augsburg a share of the spoils and ensured Bayern did not move to the top of the Bundesliga table. Instead, Kovač's men sit third in the standings, just one point behind Wolfsburg and league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The defending champions have now failed to win either of their last two league games, so they will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!