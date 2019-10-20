Dani Ceballos 'Pushing' for Permanent Arsenal Move After Meeting With Real Madrid President

October 20, 2019

Dani Ceballos will look to secure a permanent move to Arsenal when the transfer window re-opens in January, after being told he doesn't have a future at Real Madrid by the club's president, Florentino Pérez.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan at the start of the season and has gone on to make 11 appearances across all competitions, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium.

There wasn't an option to buy in Ceballos' initial loan deal and the former Real Betis star always stated that he wanted to return to the Santiago Bernabéu next summer, although Real Madrid did agree to at least discuss the possibility of a permanent move.

And Arsenal could now have the upper hand in those negotiations after the Spain international was reportedly told he's no longer needed at Real Madrid.


El Desmarque claims that Ceballos held talks with Real Madrid's president during the international break, where he was told that he still didn't have a future at the club - especially under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Even without an agreement between both clubs as part of the loan deal, it's suggested that Ceballos could be allowed to leave Real Madrid for as little as £34m, which is less than what Arsenal had to pay Valencia to sign Shkodran Mustafi.

It's expected that Ceballos will attract interest from elsewhere, especially after seeing how quickly he's adapted to the Premier League, but it's claimed the Spain international would prefer to stay at Arsenal as he's enjoying life under Unai Emery.

Ceballos picked up two assists and provided a man of the match performance on his full Arsenal debut earlier this season, while he's also gone on to score his first goal for the club in their 4-0 win over Standard Liège in the Europa League.

On top of that, he's been a regular part of Spain's senior side since getting more playing time in north London, making three appearances out of a possible four games.

