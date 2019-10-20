Diego Simeone Challenges Faltering Atlético Madrid Duo to Work Hard & Overcome Poor Form

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has insisted that the only way that the disappointing duo of Álvaro Morata and Diego Costa can combat their poor form is to continue to work hard.

The pair have combined for just three goals this season, and those struggles have seen Atlético draw four of their last five La Liga games. Costa did net a penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Valencia, but neither striker is yet to really meet expectations this season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking after the game (via Marca), Simeone tried to deflect attention away from his both Costa and Morata, but he did admit that they need to do more to get themselves out of this rut.

He said: "It's hard to give advice to players of such a standing. They're in complicated runs [of form]. But the way out is to work, to persist, be simpler in their play, and surely one will soon bounce off their knee and go in.





"We always look for culprits, but the solution is to work, work and work."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

After winning their opening three league games, Atlético have won just one of their last six matches, including three 0-0 draws.

Simeone has faced intense criticism for Los Rojiblancos' underwhelming start to the campaign, but the boss was quick to point out that his side have undergone plenty of changes since the end of last season.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godín, Lucas Hernández and Rodri all left the club this summer, and Simeone's replacements have struggled to fill the void since the start of the campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"We're a new team. We have to get used to the game and we have to find our balance in handling certain spells of the game. The problem is when the opponent puts you in a position and you can't solve it. We still have a lot of work to do," Simeone explained.





One of those replacements, João Félix, was forced off with an ankle injury against Valencia, which has since been confirmed as nothing more than a sprain



