Ernesto Valverde on Attacking Triumvirate, Barcelona's Dominance & El Clásico Rescheduling

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was delighted with his side's 3-0 away win over Eibar on Saturday, and the Spaniard was left particularly impressed by his attacking trident - who bagged a goal apiece during a dominant Blaugrana display.

Valverde has struggled to field his strongest attacking lineup this season due to constant injury problems for talisman Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suarez, and his side has not made a convincing start to the new La Liga campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The two forwards were fit to face Eibar along with Antoine Griezmann, and Sport has revealed that Valverde couldn't hide his delight over the connection that his front three displayed during Saturday's victory.

"It's a question of time. The great players always find each other," Valverde is quoted as saying. "I think (Griezmann, Suarez and Messi) participated well, worked hard and the goals were their reward.

"They all got one, the linked well and it's a question of time that the new player, when the sign, find their place."

The Barça coach was also pleased with the level of performance throughout the team, who have struggled desperately on the road this season. La Blaugrana had won only one of their previous four away fixtures before their trip to Eibar, and Valverde was satisfied with the professionalism his players showed throughout the match.





"Coming to this ground, like Caparros said when he compared Camp Nou to a visit to the dentist, is a real test. You have to be on form to get anything, to win.

"We know what they're like. They press you a lot and if you're not ready, you suffer. We have suffered in other years, too, and today we did, but in the end, we imposed ourselves on the game."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Valverde was philosophical in his comments over the delayed El Clásico fixture, after the game was postponed due to political unrest in Catalonia, meaning Barcelona and Real Madrid will have to wait to face each other later in the season.

"I hope and I am confident that we will play the game before the season ends... I don't know, I imagine that it's in fashion too not agree with political issues, but I at least hope we can agree when to play this one."