First-Ever Lisbon Derby Sets New Record Attendance for Women's Top Flight in Portugal

A record crowd of more than 12,000 fans were in attendance for women's football's first-ever Lisbon Derby on Saturday - the latest surge in a long-line for the sport across Europe.

Luís Andrade's Benfica picked up a 3-0 win against rivals Sporting CP to move three points clear at the top of the Campeonato Nacional, with Nycole Raysla scoring the opener before club captain Darlene added two more in the second-half.

The Lisbon Derby, which is often refered to as the Dérbi da Segunda Circular as both clubs sit either side of the main highway that goes through Portugal's capital, attracted an attendance of more than 12,000 people at Benfica's Estádio da Luz - a new record for women's league football in the country.

The first Benfica v Sporting women's top-flight league derby won 3-0 by the Eagles at the Luz in front of 12,812 fans - a record for a competitive female game in Portugal 🇵🇹👐👐👐👐👐👐 https://t.co/z79wkBnol3 — #UWCL (@UWCL) October 19, 2019

It's just the latest example of a surge in the women's game across Europe, building on the success of the World Cup in France during the summer.

England's Lionesses recently confirmed that their upcoming match against Germany at Wembley Stadium has sold out, meaning that a crowd of up to 90,000 people could be in attendance to see Phil Neville's side.

That would eclipse the current record crowd at a women's match which was set earlier this year between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, where 60,739 fans turned out at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Closer to home, there were more than 62,000 fans in attendance on the opening weekend of the Women's Super League this season - two-thirds of last season's entire attendance across the league's 110 matches.

It's not just in the stadium where fans are starting to take notice of the women's game either, as FIFA confirmed that there was a staggering 1.12 billion viewers across all platforms during the recent World Cup.

For the final specifically, where the USWNT defended their title against the Netherlands, there was a 56% increase in live viewership compared to the last competition in 2015 - with 82.18 million people watching as Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored the only goals of the game at Lyon's Groupama Stadium.

