Galatasaray vs Real Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
October 20, 2019

Galatasaray welcome Real Madrid to Türk Telekom Stadium on Tuesday night, with both teams searching for their first Champions League Group A victory. The pair prop up the group, with just a point apiece after two matches.

Real come into the game on the back of a demoralising defeat away to RCD Mallorca - another sign of the patchy form they've shown in both La Liga and the Champions League. 

Their Turkish counterparts are unbeaten in seven Super Lig fixtures, but a habit for drawing games has left them fourth in the table.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Here's 90min's preview of the showdown.

Where to Watch?

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 22 October
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00
Where Is it Played? Turk Telekom Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN
Referee? Daniele Orsato

Team News

Real Madrid are in the midst of a mild injury crisis, with Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos among those on the treatment table. Zinedine Zidane's team selection against RCD Mallorca was partially dictated by his absentees, but his decision to play an unfamiliar 4-4-2 formation was completely his own decision and ultimately backfired. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Frenchman will likely revert to a 4-3-3 on Tuesday evening, which will herald the return of Eden Hazard and enable James Rodriguez to fill a more natural role in the team.


Galatasaray's most notable absentee will be former Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao, but otherwise Fatih Terim's squad is almost at full strength.

Potential Lineups

Galatasaray Muslera; Mariano, Donk, Marcao, Nagatomo; N'Zonzi, Seri; Feghouli, Belhanda, Babel; Andone.
Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Rodriguez, Valverde; Isco, Benzema, Hazard.

Head to Head Record

In six previous Champions League meetings, Real have won four and Galatasaray two. However, the Turkish side's pair of victories both came at home and they will be quietly confident of adding a third given the current form of the two teams.

They've twice met in the quarter-finals of the competition, with Los Blancos progressing on both occasions. 

Recent Form

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

So, how inconsistent has Real's form been? Zidane's team have won just two of their last five fixtures, including the 2-2 draw with Club Brugge that they looked worryingly capable of losing. That point followed an abject performance in their first group game, in which PSG easily dispatched them 3-0.

As mentioned, their opponents have a penchant for drawing games and otherwise could be top of their domestic table. They'll be hopeful of more than just a point here, if they are to stand any chance of progressing in either European competition.

Galatasaray Real Madrid
Galatasaray 3-2 Sivasspor (18/10) RCD Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid (19/10)
Galatasaray 3-2 Istanbulspor (12/10) Real Madrid 4-2 Granada (5/10)
Genclerbirligi 0-0 Galatasaray (5/10) Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge (1/10)
Galatasaray 0-1 PSG (1/10) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid (28/9)
Galatasaray 0-0 Fenerbahce (28/9) Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna (25/9)

Prediction


The current Group A table would mean that, if PSG beat Club Brugge as expected, failure to win here wouldn't make much difference to Real's hopes of qualifying, but they need to start building momentum. A few less square pegs in round holes and a return to a more familiar formation should see them over the line here.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-2 Real Madrid

