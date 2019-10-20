José Mourinho Takes Dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Management Style Before 1-1 Liverpool Draw

José Mourinho has taken a thinly veiled dig at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his perceived insistence to only speak about the future, rather than the present.

Since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho as United boss, he has regularly spoken about the Red Devils' long-term project and desire to develop youth, despite his side spending heavily and failing to see the rewards on the pitch.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Mirror) in the buildup to United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool, Mourinho heaped plenty of sarcastic praise on Solskjaer for his style of management.

He said: "[United] did some good PR during the week to make the situation clear or to try to create a positive atmosphere for the game.

"I think they did very very well. What I understood from [the interviews was that the objectives are the future.]

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I am going to try to get a job like Ole has at this moment in the future, which is to speak all the time about the future and then you are protected about the present.

"I think it's a great situation. He has a three-year contract, [it's all about] the future and the young players. And just at the end of his message [he said] results are important. I think it's a great job to do in such a giant club like Manchester United."

Solskjaer's side produced their finest performance of the season on Sunday as they came within minutes from earning all three points against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, before that game, United had been bitterly disappointing all season. They have found themselves flirting with the relegation zone, but the point earned against Liverpool has seen them climb back up to 13th in the Premier League table.





90min understands that United are still supportive of Solskjaer as they do believe he is the right man to help United move forward, and the hard-fought point against Liverpool will certainly work in his favour.

