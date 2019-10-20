Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moscow Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus host Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday night, looking to maintain their lead at the top of Group D.

With a win and a draw from their first two matches, Maurizio Sarri's men have a slender advantage over second place Atletico Madrid with their superior goal difference, but come up against a Lokomotiv side who are looking to upset to odds in Turin.

The Russian side came unstuck against Los Rojiblancos in their most recent European endeavour, but know victory would see them leapfrog their Italian opponents and put them in a great position to reach the knockout stages.

Here's 90min's preview of the clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 22 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 UCL Goals Show Referee? Tasos Sidiropoulos

Team News

There is hope that key defensive duo Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio will be back for Juve after failing to make the starting XI for the win over Bologna due to bicep and shoulder problems respectively. Giorgio Chiellini is still out and won't be back until spring after rupturing knee ligaments earlier this season. Douglas Costa looks like he won't be fit after sitting out the last Serie A match, while backup goalkeeper Mattia Perin is also still unavailable. The visitors have a whole host of players absent, which could prove costly towards their hopes of securing a positive result. Full backs Boris Rotenberg and Maciej Rybus will both miss out, alongside exciting wingers Jefferson Farfan and Rifat Zhemaletdinov. Head to Head Record

You have to cast your minds back to the 1993/94 season to find the last time these two sides faced off, with Juventus earning the bragging rights on that occasion.

It was the first round of the UEFA Cup and, as holders, the Bianconeri were much fancied during their two-legged clash over Lokomotiv, brushing aside the Russians 3-0 in the home leg before a 1-0 success in Moscow.

Recent Form

Sitting pretty atop Serie A, things are running quite smoothly for Sarri in his debut season in charge. Just one draw from his first eight games in the league has left Juve full of confidence as they head into round three of the Champions League group stage.

Their most recent win was a narrow 2-1 success over Bologna, when Miralem Pjanić's second half strike settled matters at the Allianz Stadium.

It is similar scenario for Tuesday's visitors, with Lokomotiv currently occupying top spot in the Russian Premier League after five straight wins in the division heading into Tuesday's clash.

Two sides bang in form should make for great viewing, with both clubs performing admirably in their respective leagues.

Here's how the pair got on in their last five matches:

Juventus Lokomotiv Moscow Juventus 2-1 Bologna (19/10) Akhmat Grozny 0-2 Lokomotiv Moscow (18/10) Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona (21/9)

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 Arsenal Tula (6/10) Brescia 1-2 Juventus (24/9)

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid (1/10)

Juventus 2-0 SPAL (28/9)

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg (28/9)

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen (01/10) Baltika 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow (4-1 on Pens) (25/9)

Prediction

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Both sides come into the match with solid domestic form behind them, but it would be an almighty shock if Lokomotiv were to leave Turin with a positive result. Furthermore, the sheer quantity of injuries plaguing Yuri Semin's side make the task significantly more difficult.

While Sarri's side have been winning consistently in the league without being at their glittering best, they always step up their game in the Champions League when the floodlights light up the Allianz Stadium.

It is a trophy that has evaded Juventus in the cruelest of ways in recent years, so the club will be fully aware that winning these games will be pivotal in ensuring they reach the knockout stages top of the pile.