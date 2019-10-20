Juventus Will Invest €300m to Find Their Next Cristiano Ronaldo as Club Prepares for 5-Year Plan

Juventus will look to invest €300m over the next five years as they look to establish themselves as one of world football's leading clubs.

The Bianconeri have already taken their place at the top of Italian football's pyramid, but without a Champions League trophy in the last 20 years, Juventus have found themselves lagging behind the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and several clubs in England.

In their attempts to change that, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus will inject €300m into their new five-year plan which will aim to increase the club's popularity across the world - which includes signing their successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although president Andrea Agnelli has worked wonders for the club in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal, Juventus want to take that extra step and will make the funds available for that at the start of next year.





Juve's work off the pitch will try to increase their global appeal as a brand - targeting young people specifically by branching into the evergrowing e-sports market.





At the heart of their work on the pitch, however, will be signing a new star player who can become the face of Juventus moving forward - just like Ronaldo has been since his arrival, or Lionel Messi over the last 15 years at Barcelona.





La Gazzetta dello Sport mention players like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Paul Pogba in passing but it's not suggested any will be targets, although they do confirm Juve's next marquee player is likely to arrive next summer.

But Juventus don't just want to reach the top by buying European football's best talents, so offices in Hong Kong and America will be opened as they look to become one of the biggest footballing brands on the planet.

