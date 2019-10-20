Liverpool's Huge Winning Streak Finally Comes to an End With 1-1 Man Utd Draw

We all know just how good Liverpool have been under Jürgen Klopp. Despite falling short in pursuit of the Premier League title last season, the Reds ended the campaign with a lengthy run of victories.

They carried that form over to the current campaign, winning their first eight games. Victory over Manchester United on Sunday would have taken their run to 18 wins in a row, level with the record set by Manchester City in the 2016/17 campaign.

However, they fell to a 1-1 draw against United, meaning that their winning streak stops at 17 games.

As noted by Opta, that was the first time that Liverpool have failed to win a Premier League game since March 2019, when they played out a goalless draw against cross-town rivals Everton.

During that run, Liverpool have picked up victories against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea, but they will have to try start a new run of consecutive victories when they face Spurs on Sunday.

The Reds are still on a run of 26 consecutive league games without defeat - a run which stretches back to January 2019 when they fell to a 2-1 loss against City - and fans will certainly be eager to see that form continue for a little while longer.

The result means the gap between Liverpool and second-placed City has shrunk from eight points to six, although the Reds clearly remain in the driver's seat in the race for the Premier League title.

With so many teams still in hot pursuit, Jürgen Klopp will know that his side can ill-afford many more slip-ups as they look to bring their lengthy wait for the Premier League title to an end.

The Reds are yet to actually lift the trophy, whilst their last First Division title came back in the 1989/90 campaign, when Kenny Dalglish's side stormed to the title ahead of Aston Villa.

