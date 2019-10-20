Man City and Barcelona Eyeing Swoop for Anderlecht Midfielder Ahead of Contract Expiry Next Summer

Manchester City have joined Barcelona and Sevilla in the race to sign highly rated Belgian youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The 19-year-old holding midfielder is an academy graduate at Belgian giants Anderlecht, where his current deal expires in June 2020.

As reported by Marca, clubs would be permitted to speak with the player's representatives in January in order to negotiate a pre-contract agreement which would see Lokonga move on a free transfer next summer.

A reported price tag of just €5m could see one of Europe's biggest clubs land the youngster for a bargain fee should they wish to sign him outright during the January transfer window.

However, the youngster is clearly no rush to leave, recently quipping: "My priority is to stay at Anderlecht for two more years."

Regardless of such a stance from the player, City could well be tempted to make a move for the teenager. Their defensive injury problems have seen midfielder pair Rodri and Fernandinho forced to cover at centre back in recent matches.

Club record signing Rodri was seen as the long-term successor to Brazilian stalwart Fernandinho, who turned 34 back in May. However, Pep Guardiola's men have been hit hard by injuries this season and are reported to be in the market for new defensive recruits in January.

While they would face stiff competition from Barcelona for defensive midfielder Lokonga's services, the 19-year-old Belgium Under-21 international could be the ideal recruit to be brought in alongside more experienced players at the Premier League champions.

With City legend Vincent Kompany holding some sway at Anderlecht, they could take advantage of their obvious links with the Belgian club and move ahead of their La Liga counterparts in the race to sign Lokonga.