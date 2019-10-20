Man Utd Braced for Third Takeover Bid From Saudi Crown Prince Following Previous Rejections

Manchester United are expecting to recieve a third takeover bid from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

The club have already turned down two offers - the most recent of which was £3bn - and United's current owners, the Glazer family, stated on both occasions that they wouldn't consider selling at any price.

But The Mirror claims that a third offer is now expected after United's co-owner Kevin Glazer decided to put his 13% share in the club, which is worth £270m, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

That decision has seen United's share prices increase and they're now understood to have a market value of just over £2bn.

A valuation of £2bn, however, is still a significant drop compared to before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as the club's permanent manager, as the combination of Manchester United's form and the loss of Champions League revenue has impacted shares.

Despite this, a leading financial analyst said: "If United are worth [£2.03bn] in terms of current share price, you’d be looking paying at least [£3.08bn] to buy out the Glazers."

But as the Glazers made clear by rejecting MBS' recent bid of £3bn, Manchester United's owners are not entertaining the idea of selling up.

While there continues to be some action behind the scenes with the club's ownership and a potential Director of Football, United's performances on the pitch have left a lot to be desired this season.

Ahead of Sunday's match against Liverpool, Manchester United sit just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table and are currently level with Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Solskjaer's side haven't won a game of football within 90 minutes in their last five attempts across all competitions, while they've failed to win half of their league matches at Old Trafford this season.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!