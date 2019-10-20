Man Utd vs Liverpool: 7 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of the North West Derby

The derby match between Manchester United and Liverpool used to be a title decider, but this time both sides meet sat in opposite halves of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have won their opening eight league matches and could set a new record for consecutive wins with three points on Sunday, while United haven't won a match within 90 minutes - they did beat Rochdale on penalties during this run - since September 19.

It will be the 119th time that both sides have met across all competitions, and although Manchester United do have history on their side, Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford as favourites to pick up a win.

So if you're going to be glued to your tv screens on Sunday but don't know how to impress your mates with some vital pre-match chat, here's a handful of Opta's best in the build-up to one of the biggest games of the season.

Marcus Rashford Loves a Big Game

He's come under more criticism than most this season, but Marcus Rashford could prove to be the difference maker on Sunday.

Thirty-three per cent of Rashford’s Premier League goals have come against ‘big six’ opponents, finding the back of the net on average once every 208 minutes - compared to every 266 minutes against the rest of the division.

He's also United's joint-top goalscorer this season, level with summer signing Daniel James, with three goals.

15 players in the Premier League have scored at least four.

Mohamed Salah's Kryptonite

Mohamed Salah might be Liverpool's Egyptian king, but the 27-year-old's record against Manchester United is far from what you'd expect from a Pharaoh.





In four appearances against United, Salah has failed to pick up either a goal or an assist - they're the only side he's faced more than once where he hasn't picked up a single goal involvement.





But with Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino also in attack, Liverpool will hardly be short of attacking options at Old Trafford.

It Might Be Decided From 12 Yards

The biggest clubs in the Premier League all go hand in hand with something else.





For Arsenal, it's coming fourth.





*Don't mention bottling it for Tottenham*





For Liverpool, it's not winning the Premier League title.

*Don't mention bottling it for Tottenham*





But for Manchester United, it's getting bucket loads of penalties.





In Premier League history, United have taken more penalties against Liverpool specifically (10) than any other side. It’s also the most Liverpool have faced against a single opponent.





The Red Devils have also taken 145 penalties overall in the Premier League compared to 69 faced - the biggest such difference in the competition (76).

It Will Probably Be (Another) Draw

It's a classic fixture that more often than not leaves someone with the bragging rights, but four of their last six games have finished all square.





To put that into context, Manchester United and Liverpool played out the same amount of draws in their previous 36 meetings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Partnership With Roberto Firmino

There have been some iconic partnerships throughout the Premier League era, but the most threatening the season has been between Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold.





Coming into this matchday, Alexander-Arnold has created eight goalscoring chances for Firmino this season alone - more than any other for one specific player in the top flight.





In fact, Alexander-Arnold has picked up three assists across all competitions but none of them have been scored by Firmino.

United Are Close to a Premier League Record

Records are meant to be broken.





And yes, that includes the s*** ones too.





United's defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this season remains their only defeat at home so far in 2019/20, but losing to Liverpool this weekend would see the club match an unwanted record from English football's pre-Premier League era.





Manchester United last lost as many as two of their opening five home games at the start of a new season was in the 1990/91 campaign.

Jürgen Klopp & Old Trafford



Liverpool might have turned into Champions League winners and Premier League title contenders since Jürgen Klopp's arrival at the club, but the Reds' boss is still waiting for his first win away at Manchester United.





Since arriving in England, Klopp has managed more away games against United without a win than he has any other side across all competitions - picking up three draws and one defeat.

