Newcastle Scouting Lille Star Victor Osimhen as Club Plots 'Major Rebuild'

Newcastle are interested in bringing Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen to St James's Park during the January transfer window.

Manager Steve Bruce is set to be handed considerable transfer funds as the Magpies hierarchy plots a major overhaul of players at the struggling Premier League club.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to the Chronicle, Osimhen's name is on a list of players being drawn up by head of recruitment Steve Nickson as they look to strengthen Bruce's squad over the next couple of transfer windows.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international has already scored an impressive eight goals in 11 matches since joining Lille in the summer from Belgian club Charleroi in a deal worth £10.8m. His fine goalscoring form earned him the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for October as the youngster continues to shine at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

With Bruce's side struggling in front of goal this season, scoring just five times in nine matches, Osimhen could be viewed as the ideal player to solve a serious problem for the Magpies, who look set to be involved in the fight against relegation.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

However the former Aston Villa boss was keen not to place too much emphasis on the January transfer window, recently saying: "We’ll start planning in the next couple of weeks, but January is always a difficult window. Well see what’s out there."

With a number of first team players currently in the final year of their contracts at Newcastle, Bruce is set for a busy couple of transfer windows as he looks to reduce the club's wage bill and rebuild the squad he inherited from Rafael Benitez in the summer.