Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Aims Sly Dig at Liverpool Ahead of Old Trafford Showdown

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a swipe at Liverpool in the build-up to Sunday's crunch Premier League clash at Old Trafford, by insisting Manchester United won't have to wait 30 years before claiming their next top-flight crown.

The two sides go head-to-head in what is one of the most hotly-anticipated clashes on the footballing calendar, despite both sides occupying different ends of the league table.

Having won all eight of their league matches, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League while United are languishing in a lowly 14th after winning just two of their league games this campaign. The Red Devils' struggles extend beyond that, but Solskjaer was insistent that regardless of the crisis facing his side at present, it wouldn't go on forever, taking time to aim a dig at Sunday's opponent's lack of league silverware.

“I’m sure we will bounce back and win the league – and I’m sure it won’t be 30 years until we do that again," he said, as quoted by the Mirror.

Ahead of the match, with both sides in such contrasting league positions, some see the outcome as a foregone conclusion, with the rampant Reds widely-tipped to leave Old Trafford with their first win at the stadium in five matches. Despite this, Solskjaer has refused to lie down, insisting that his side will not settle for a point in the mouthwatering clash.

“You never take a draw when you’re at Man United, you just don’t. I want to go out there and get three points,” he added.

“We need points – it doesn’t matter if it’s Liverpool, Manchester City or Brighton . We want to win games. We need to start winning games. A win can turn the season around definitely, that’s another point around this match.

“A good performance and result can change players’ confidence, players’ mood, players’ perception of what is good."

Trying to put his finger on why his current crop of United stars have struggled this season, the Norwegian pointed to distinct lack of belief and confidence in his players - an issue that can be resolved on Sunday.

He concluded: "Maybe they haven’t really believed they are good enough at times and, with a lack of confidence, you think twice instead of acting on instinct. But I know these players are good enough, there are no worries about that. We are just waiting for that to flourish."