Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Continues Impressive Record Against Jürgen Klopp With 1-1 Draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Manchester United manager has been littered with problems and uncertainty, but all that came to a temporary halt on Sunday as his side fought to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

After Marcus Rashford gave United the lead, the Red Devils battled to try and hold on to their advantage, only for a late Adam Lallana strike to earn Liverpool a share of the points.

It was a hugely positive game for United, and it was especially pleasing for Solskjaer who, as noted by Opta, is the only manager Jürgen Klopp has faced more than once in the Premier League and failed to beat.





Before this latest result, the two sides played out a 0-0 draw back in February 2019, when Solskjaer was still the interim boss at Old Trafford.

That 0-0 draw was one of just five games which Solskjaer failed to win between December 2018 and March 2019, and that positive form led to the Norwegian being offered the manager's job on a permanent basis.

Unfortunately, since he put pen to paper, things have taken a drastic turn for the worse. United have fallen into disarray and came into Sunday's game just one point above the relegation zone.

After an emphatic 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day of the season, United have struggled in front of goal, netting just six goals in their last eight matches.

A bitterly disappointing 1-0 loss to Newcastle United before the international break put Solskjaer under immense pressure, with several reports suggesting that he was only one poor result away from being relieved of his duties.

Thanks to the impressive draw against Liverpool, the Red Devils have climbed back up to 13th in the Premier League, and fans will certainly have been pleased with what they saw from their side on Sunday.

Next up is a trip to Serbia to face Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League, before United return to league action against Norwich City on Sunday.

