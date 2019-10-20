PSG Enter Race for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen Ahead of Contract Expiry Next Summer

By 90Min
October 20, 2019

PSG appear poised to enter the race for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, despite continued interest from Real Madrid.

With Eriksen yet to agree fresh terms ahead of the expiry of his current contract, the Dane is a wanted man among Europe's elite - and can sign a pre-contract agreement with non-British clubs in January.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Eriksen has been a long-term target for Real Madrid but with a bid yet to materialis, MailOnline Sport now report that Thomas Tuchel's PSG are ready to swoop in as they bid to revamp their midfield for next season.

The Ligue 1 champions are hardly short of midfield options, especially after adding Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye, but capturing Eriksen from Spurs would freshen up their attacking midfield options and provide more depth to the Parisians squad.

Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes have both been tipped to head for the exit door come the end of the season, with Paredes appearing just three times and Draxler limited to just two showings.

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham would prefer to sell the Dane in January and recoup some funds - a Daniel Levy never changes its spots - but this looks increasingly more unlikely as the clubs linked seem happy to wait for their man.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

So, the ball is firmly in Eriksen's court and he has plenty of time to mull over his options, with Mauricio Pochettino pushing him to the fringes of the Tottenham starting lineup and even dropping him from matchday squads.


Bayern Munich and Juventus have been linked in recent weeks too, meaning he really could have his pick from Europe's big guns. However, Eriksen's come-get-me plea to Real Madrid in the summer was far from subtle - he even name checked them - so perhaps his dream move remains to the Spanish capital.

