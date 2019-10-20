PSG Looking to Take Advantage of AC Milan's Financial Struggles With Bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain are eager to exploit AC Milan's financial struggles with a bid for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan were banned from this season's Europa League as a result of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations and it has been suggested they may need to sell players to try and balance the books.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Football Italia revealed that Milan posted record losses of €145.9m for the 2018/19 financial year, and it appears as though that has caught the eye of PSG. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Le10Sport), the French side are desperate to recruit the young goalkeeper.

Sporting director Leonardo, who left Milan in favour of PSG in the summer, is a huge fan of Donnarumma and tried to sign him during the summer transfer window. Milan rebuffed their interest and have instead focused on tying the goalkeeper down to a new contract.

However, it is suggested that Milan are only doing so to give them more leverage in negotiations. Both PSG and Juventus are thought to be keen, and Milan would be able to demand a higher figure from either if Donnarumma had recently signed a new contract.

Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

After failing to sign the Italian, PSG decided to bring in Keylor Navas from Real Madrid, but that has not halted their interest in Donnarumma. Given Navas is 32, he is not seen as a long-term solution to the club's goalkeeping situation.

20-year-old Donnarumma is viewed as the ideal signing, and the hope is that Milan may be forced to accept a cut-price deal to try and deal with their financial struggles.

However, even with their behind-the-scenes issues, Milan are adamant that they will not be forced to sell during the January transfer window, with the likes of Donnarumma and winger Suso expected to remain until at least the end of the campaign.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Things have hardly been better on the pitch this season. A miserable run of form saw Milan part ways with manager Marco Giampaolo, who watched I Rossoneri fall to 14th in Serie A.

With Stefano Pioli now at the helm, fans are hoping that Milan will get back to winning ways when they face Lecce at San Siro on Sunday.

