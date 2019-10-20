Quique Sanchez Flores Makes Personal Contact With Ecuador Star Jose Cifuentes

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has made personal contact with 20-year-old Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes.

Cifuentes, who plays in the Colombian Serie A for America de Quito, made his debut for the Ecuador national side last Sunday against Argentina after impressing at Under-20 level.

Even though they were hammered 6-1 by the Argentines during the recent international break, the youngster still impressed, and the Sun claim Flores would be keen to sign him.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Watford are not the only club to show interest in the 20-year-old as both Manchester City and Celtic have also been linked.

City previously tried to strike an agreement with the player and his agent after he impressed at the Under-20 World Cup, but his valuation and a large agent fee resulted in the Premier League champions cooling their interest.

A work permit could be a sticking issue for any future transfer, but Watford are hopeful that as he starts more games for his national side it'll be easier to secure one.

If Watford were to sign Cifuentes, it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see the midfielder go out on loan. It is something the Hornets are used to, with Juan Hernandez, Dimitri Foulquier and Filip Stuparevic all being sent out on temporary deals immediately after being signed.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, the personal contact that has now been made between Flores and Cifuentes suggests the Spaniard is keen to see whether the young Ecuadorian could fit straight into the Premier League.

It will now be interesting to see whether Watford make direct contact themselves with the player and, if they do, whether they get caught up in a bidding war with the likes of Manchester City and Celtic.

Cifuentes is one of the rising stars of South American football and Watford have found gems from that continent before, like Richarlison.