Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Things can only get better, right?

In the Tottenham camp, that will be the thinking as they aim to secure their first Champions League win of the season when they host Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

After throwing away a two-goal lead at Olympiacos in the opening round of the group stages, Spurs sank to new lows when they were humbled 7-2 at home by German champions Bayern Munich to get their European campaign off to a dreadful start.

Meanwhile, Red Star saw off the Greek side in their most recent group match to sit above Spurs on three points heading into what is a crucial game for both clubs.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 22 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Marco Guida

Team News

Some positive news for the hosts on the night is that both Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon have returned to full training and will be available for selection. Neither featured in the most recent match against Watford, so the pair could play a part against Belgrade.

Hugo Lloris remains a long-term absentee, while Son Heung-min will be back to full fitness, having appeared as a substitute against the Hornets after a lengthy journey back from South Korea during the international break. Christian Eriksen will continue to be monitored after playing no part on Saturday, due to a dead leg suffered with Denmark.

The visitors are still without defensive midfielder Branko Jovicic, who sustained torn knee ligaments during the summer, while right-back Milan Gajic remains sidelined since October.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli; Son, Kane. Red Star Belgrade Borjan; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Jovancic, Canas, Garcia, Marin, van La Parra; Tomane.

Head to Head Record

Tuesday will write a new page in both these sides' history books, with the clash to be the first ever meeting between the clubs in this competition.

They have met in Europe before, however, back in round three of the 1972/73 UEFA Cup when Spurs were defending champions.

Tottenham won the home leg 2-0 thanks to goals from Martin Chivers and Alan Gilzean, and went through despite losing the away leg 1-0 to reach the fourth round.

Recent Form

Well, where should we start?

It's been a torrid run of form that Spurs have endured since the turn of the year, which is made all the more remarkable when you consider the fact they reached the final of this very competition not five months ago.

Nevertheless, a disappointing home draw against Watford was preceded by a 3-0 hammering away at Brighton, which itself came after a humiliation against Bayern in the previous round of the Champions League. The 7-2 thumping means the pressure is on for this clash, as Spurs try to avert a run of form that has seen them win just one of their previous seven games in all competitions.

That totally parallels the visitors, however. Red Star are in fine form, winning their last six matches in all competitions, including their 3-1 win over Olympiacos in the last round of Champions League fixtures.

They are also through to the second round of the Serbian Cup, having dispatched lowly Trepca 8-0, mostly in part to the in-form Veljko Simic, who netted four on the day.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Tottenham Red Star Belgrade Tottenham 1-1 Watford (19/10) Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Rad (18/10) Brighton 3-0 Tottenham (5/10)

Trepca 0-8 Red Star Belgrade (10/10) Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich (1/10)

Napredak 0-1 Red Star Belgrade (24/9) Tottenham 2-1 Southampton (28/9)

Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiacos (1/10) Colchester 0-0 Tottenham (24/9) Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Macva Sabac (28/9)

Prediction

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/GettyImages

For all their troubles at present, it is still hard to see Tottenham end Tuesday night without three points.

The visitors are full of confidence heading into the encounter, but no matter how poor Spurs are at present the gulf in class should be too big for an upset. While there should be no credit taken away from their recent win over Olympiacos, the Greek side spurned a host of opportunities to score and were reduced to ten men with the game level.

An early goal for Spurs is vital here, to settle the palpable anxiety that is prevalent throughout the stadium. It should come though, and the game is the perfect opportunity to right the wrongs that have continuously popping up for some time.

But then again, we've been saying that for a number of weeks now and things are still broken...