Twitter Enters Meltdown Mode as, You Guessed it, VAR Steals the Man Utd-Liverpool Limelight

That was a bit of a breathless first half, wasn't it?

In case you haven't been watching, one of the biggest derbies in world football is being played out at Old Trafford, with Manchester United hosting Liverpool. And it hasn't been without incident.

So what's happened?

Well, we got our first bit of major drama came around the 36th minute, when United took the lead through Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils turned over possession with what looked like a foul from Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi, only for referee Martin Atkinson to allow play to continue, United moving the ball quickly before Daniel James crossed brilliantly for Rashford to tap in for the game's opener.

Foul? No foul? Was it a clear and obvious error?

Well, there are a few opinions floating around in the Twitterverse...

A brilliant finish, too, from Rashford. Did look like a foul in the build-up from Lindelof but United were due a decision from Martin Atkinson. But VAR... — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 20, 2019

I thought it was a foul watching live. But it was a tad soft, and given ‘the high bar’ it’s a goal IMO. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) October 20, 2019

Am I the only one thinking that it was not a foul on Origi and it should have been a goal for Rashford?



Feel like VAR has actually got both decisions correct. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/xSud6fRjIV — Kyle Dixon (@KyleDixon95) October 20, 2019

Mané's goal was handball, we are not arguing abt that ... But, Rashford's goal should not have stood, Origi was clearly fouled😡 VAR officials should rectify the errors made by referees. Instead, they are mostly going by the decision which referees are taking on field🤦‍♂ — Liverpool🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@amitava_auddy) October 20, 2019

Yet another example of VAR not working as it should. Blatant foul. If he looks at the monitor he overturns his decision. Mane goal correctly disallowed though. — Curly (@brendanarthur_h) October 20, 2019

VAR is useless, episode 307. Magnificent from Rashford, however. Turned Matip inside out. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) October 20, 2019

Well, if those in the control room were feeling somewhat generous in giving that goal, they didn't show that beneficence when Liverpool stuck the ball in United's net.

Sadio Mane was played in, but was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his hand before striking past David de Gea.

Queue some outrage online, although most agreed the right decision had been made.

The goal has been ruled out by VAR, after a handball by Mane. It remains 1-0 to the hosts.



[1-0]#MUNLIV https://t.co/nv36tUy6bp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2019

Delle Ali *controlled the ball* with his arm, goal stands. Touches Mané's hand accidentally after deflecting off his hand and VAR disallows it. The system is a waste of time in current form. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) October 20, 2019





Watched it a few times and I think Origi throwing himself to the floor makes it look like it’s just a dive, there was a bit of contact but no foul for me, no where near enough contact. On the other hand, clear handball from mane. Both decisions correct, VAR doing its job 👍 — Prende (@prende88) October 20, 2019

Dele Alli hand ball goal given for Tottenham yesterday.



Sadio Mane ball to hand goal not given against Manchester United.



VAR is rubbish.



Fraud!!!!!!!!! — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 (@therealdaddymo1) October 20, 2019

Well, there's nothing to be done about that.

Currently, United are heading for a morale-boosting victory, while Liverpool are staring down the barrel of a first league defeat of the season. Needless to say, it would be a massive coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if his side can hold on and secure all three points, with the club supposedly in crisis after a wretched few months.