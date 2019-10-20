Twitter Enters Meltdown Mode as, You Guessed it, VAR Steals the Man Utd-Liverpool Limelight

By 90Min
October 20, 2019

That was a bit of a breathless first half, wasn't it?

In case you haven't been watching, one of the biggest derbies in world football is being played out at Old Trafford, with Manchester United hosting Liverpool. And it hasn't been without incident.

So what's happened?

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Well, we got our first bit of major drama came around the 36th minute, when United took the lead through Marcus Rashford. 

The Red Devils turned over possession with what looked like a foul from Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi, only for referee Martin Atkinson to allow play to continue, United moving the ball quickly before Daniel James crossed brilliantly for Rashford to tap in for the game's opener.

Foul? No foul? Was it a clear and obvious error?

Well, there are a few opinions floating around in the Twitterverse...

  

Well, if those in the control room were feeling somewhat generous in giving that goal, they didn't show that beneficence when Liverpool stuck the ball in United's net. 

Sadio Mane was played in, but was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his hand before striking past David de Gea.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Queue some outrage online, although most agreed the right decision had been made.


Well, there's nothing to be done about that. 

Currently, United are heading for a morale-boosting victory, while Liverpool are staring down the barrel of a first league defeat of the season. Needless to say, it would be a massive coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if his side can hold on and secure all three points, with the club supposedly in crisis after a wretched few months.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message