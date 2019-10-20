Twitter Reacts as David de Gea Recovers From Injury to Start for Manchester United Against Liverpool

By 90Min
October 20, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stunningly selected David de Gea in his starting line-up to face Liverpool.

The Spanish shot-stopper was initially ruled out of the match after picking up an injury whilst on international duty, but Solskjaer admitted later in the week that De Gea could in fact feature at Old Trafford this weekend.

Jürgen Klopp responded by insisting he didn't want to get draw into any "mind games" ahead of their crunch match against Manchester United.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But the folks on Football Twitter certainly did get drawn into the mind games, so when United confirmed that De Gea would, in fact, start against Liverpool, social media went into complete and utter meltdown.

Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself!

Solskjaer might still be learning the ropes as a manager in the Premier League. But at least he's already picked up the main criteria for getting the managerial job at Old Trafford - relentless mind games.

But with Klopp keeping Mohamed Salah's absence on the down low, Liverpool's boss has shown he's not afraid to get involved with some pre-match mental warfare either.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!

