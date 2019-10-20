Twitter Reacts as David de Gea Recovers From Injury to Start for Manchester United Against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stunningly selected David de Gea in his starting line-up to face Liverpool.

The Spanish shot-stopper was initially ruled out of the match after picking up an injury whilst on international duty, but Solskjaer admitted later in the week that De Gea could in fact feature at Old Trafford this weekend.

Jürgen Klopp responded by insisting he didn't want to get draw into any "mind games" ahead of their crunch match against Manchester United.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But the folks on Football Twitter certainly did get drawn into the mind games, so when United confirmed that De Gea would, in fact, start against Liverpool, social media went into complete and utter meltdown.

Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself!

As soon as Ole said the other day that De Gea wasn't playing... I knew he was lying. Trying fergies old trick 🤣 — LFCSTE (@LFCSTE3) October 20, 2019

Miracle recovery for De Gea. He starts today #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) October 20, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names David De Gea in his starting XI two days after saying he’s unlikely to start.



Truly a master of mind games — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 20, 2019

De gea starts how is dat possible — Jackunze (@jackunze) October 20, 2019

Manchester United fans when they see De Gea in the line up and hear that Salah is injured and won't play #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/618dZxqoWj — MemeLord_Molefe (@Bread_God_) October 20, 2019

De Gea starts. Best kept secret..#MUNLIV — Babajide Guerrero (@BabajideGuerero) October 20, 2019

Of course de gea starts for them hahaha, never in doubt — Nikki (@Nikkimc_942) October 20, 2019

De Gea starts for Manchester United🧐 — diva (@diva_ynwa) October 20, 2019

Solskjaer might still be learning the ropes as a manager in the Premier League. But at least he's already picked up the main criteria for getting the managerial job at Old Trafford - relentless mind games.

But with Klopp keeping Mohamed Salah's absence on the down low, Liverpool's boss has shown he's not afraid to get involved with some pre-match mental warfare either.

Klopp was right. They just wanted to play mind games with De Gea https://t.co/e9AYNsVxn9 — Ryūzaki (@j_snibs) October 20, 2019

So, Klopp is not above mind games after all....! He knew De Gea would play, would be interesting to know if Solskjaer knew that Salah wouldn’t - and given how well Klopp deliberately muddled that issue for past 2 weeks, I doubt it! #LFC pic.twitter.com/H5pK9Qkxr1 — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 20, 2019

Your team playing mind games with De Gea's fitness....Well, let's see how it turns out — Formication (@Dmaestro_) October 20, 2019

Ole playing all these De Gea mind games just to get blasted 4-0 anyways I’m on the floor — chelsea? never heard of them (@VAR__fan) October 20, 2019

Ole been playing mind games all week saying de Gea was injured and we all fell for it I cba — 🆃🆃 (@PrimeOxlade) October 20, 2019

David de Gea starts for United. Klopp was right about them mind games then... 🙄 https://t.co/Cr3r4FQgd7 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 20, 2019

