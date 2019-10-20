Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Confirm Absence of Mohamed Salah for Crunch Man Utd Clash

No, this is not a drill. Mohamed Salah has not travelled with the Liverpool squad to face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

After a week of endless rumours over the fitness of David de Gea and Anthony Martial, it's Liverpool's Salah who has proved to be the surprise casualty after picking up an ankle injury against Leicester City, sustained before the international break.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In a game which could prove decisive for Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Egyptian star's absence could be a defining moment in this hotly anticipated contest and in the Norwegian boss' stuttering Red Devils career.

When news broke of a Salah-less Liverpool, Twitter went into absolute meltdown.

The Old Trafford faithful took the news pretty well.

No Mohammed Salah for Liverpool i’m hearing pic.twitter.com/FDDuYlDSqG — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) October 20, 2019

No Salah I am hearing? pic.twitter.com/lCJJT7izXA — Canadian Rom (@CanadianRom) October 20, 2019

NO SALAH, NO SALAH, NO SALAH, NOT RUNNING DOWN THE WING — Sam Roth (@SamRoth93) October 20, 2019

The rumour mill was in overdrive over the truth behind Salah's no-show, and although he was on the receiving end of that absolute cruncher by Hamza Choudhury in his last outing, Twitter came to the conclusion that the former Roma star is actually terrified of facing Ashley Young.

No Salah? Afraid of being pocketed by this don pic.twitter.com/HbtxkKxzwh — Taha Saeed (@utdSaeed) October 20, 2019

Mohammed salah running away from daddy young? pic.twitter.com/0STyV3ziCO — Paul(suspended at 800 followers) 🎃 (@ClinicalMason26) October 20, 2019

I'm not sure what to believe really.

"No Salah? He didn't want this scrap in any case he's dodging a bullet" pic.twitter.com/QG88EJ0zb1 — Ché (@UtdChe) October 20, 2019

Whilst Salah's absence was bad news for Liverpool fans, it was worse for thousands of FPL managers, whose captain was a surprise exclusion, thoroughly ruining their game week. God, FPL really is the bane of our lives isn't it?

When u realise there is no salah for fpl pic.twitter.com/cIYmNUXwG9 — Naughty_Gamer (@Ambition4reall) October 20, 2019

No Salah on the bench either. Well done Klopp! End of my October in @OfficialFPL pic.twitter.com/SH1d1kRr5N — Vishal Jhunjhunwala (@vj2w) October 20, 2019

The Reds' supporters were able to see the positive side to their sticky situation, however, as Champions League winner Divock Origi was named as the replacement, and the cult hero got the praise he deserves on social media.

The stage is set, this game will be remembered for Divock Origi



SAVE. THIS. TWEET. pic.twitter.com/JX6AGqRHYq — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) October 20, 2019

Salah not playing



Origi start



I've seen that before... pic.twitter.com/Ol4MAZuWPy — NFuruhaug🇳🇴 #6 (@NFuruhaug_) October 20, 2019

It's always a full-blooded affair when these two sides meet, and although Liverpool are miles better than Man Utd (let's be honest), you can never quite call what's going to happen. Some of us aren't so sure that Salah's injury will actually make much difference...

Liverpool fans seeing Salah isn't starting then remembering it's just United and he needed a rest anyway #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/VgoSr2OLAa — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) October 20, 2019

One thing is for sure though, for one of these sides...