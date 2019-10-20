Zlatan Ibrahimović Praises Jose Mourinho and Claims Pep Guardiola Hid From Him at Barcelona

La Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has discussed his relationship with his former managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, stating he believes Mourinho will prove himself again and slamming Guardiola.

Ibrahimovic played under Mourinho whilst at Manchester United and Inter, while he played under Guardiola in the manager's early days at Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic had great success under Mourinho, winning the Serie A title with Inter before adding the Carabao Cup and Europa League to his trophy collection at Manchester United. The Swede has spent 18 months under the leadership of Mourinho throughout his career.

Speaking as quoted by Gazetta dello Sport, Ibrahimović said: "We still stay in touch, he had an incredible impact on my career. He is still the Special One - a winner. I hope he returns to a bench soon and I am certain he will win straight away."

Mourinho has found success and won medals at every club he has managed but has struggled in recent years, winning just two league titles since 2010 and failing to reach the Champions League final since achieving the feat with Inter.

Guardiola has also had no trouble winning titles and plaudits throughout his career. Most recently, he has won consecutive league titles with Manchester City, while he previously won three Bundesliga championships on the bounce with Bayern Munich.

Ibrahimović, however, has always had a highly publicly strained relationship with the Catalan. The Swedish striker has a history of criticising the City manager, going so far as to suggest Guardiola is scared of him.

Speaking of his former boss, Ibrahimovic added: "We never had a confrontation, only because of him. When we faced each other, he hid. He waited for me to pass and then get out of the locker room. As a coach he is a phenomenon, but as a man..."

It is not clear where Ibrahimović will be playing his football next season, but he is expected to start up front for LA Galaxy in their MLS playoff fixture against Minnesota United on Monday.

