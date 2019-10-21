Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag 'Not Excluding' Potential Return to Bayern Munich

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out a return to Bayern Munich should the Bavarian giants come calling, but said he is "not on the hunt" for a move away from Amsterdam.

Ten Hag has been in charge of the Eredivisie champions since 2017, and led them to a domestic double last season, while overseeing their famous run to the Champions League semi-finals before being knocked out by Tottenham.

Having started this season remarkably well - Ajax are undefeated with eight wins from ten domestically and two from two in Europe - Ten Hag has cemented his status as one of the most highly-coveted coaches in the game. Though he is in no rush to leave, with his current contract running until 2022, it seems as if it won't be long before he is handed an offer that tests his resolve.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

One of the clubs frequently reported to be at the front of the queue for Ten Hag is Bayern, with whom he spent two years as the head coach of their reserve side before leaving for Utrecht in 2015, and he did not rule out a return as first team boss.





"I'm never on the hunt, but I do not exclude anything," he said, via Kicker. "But I'm almost 50 and not a dreamer, it comes - or it does not come - I'm totally happy and happy with Ajax, even though I know that I will not be a coach here for ten years."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Having taken just one point from their last two Bundesliga matches, Bayern's recent domestic slump hasn't quite put Niko Kovac's job under any immediate threat, but questions have been raised over whether he will remain at the club long-term - and if not, then they may find themselves looking north towards Amsterdam for their replacement.

Ten Hag's men will look to keep their 100% European record this season up when Chelsea come to town in the Champions League on Wednesday, after which they host rivals Feyenoord, looking to extend their three-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie table.