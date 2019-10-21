Alisson Headlines Yachine Trophy Shortlist With Four Premier League Goalkeepers Nominated

The Premier League dominates the inaugural Yachine Trophy shortlist, with four goalkeepers based in England's top flight among the ten nominees for the award from France Football.

Liverpool Alisson Becker is joined by Manchester City's Ederson, Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Loris and Chelsea's Europa League winner Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Ajax's Andre Onana, Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, Inter's Samir Handanovic and Barcelona's Marc-Andre yer Stegen complete the shortlist.

Alisson is perhaps the favourite to win the award after a stellar 2019 which saw him lift the Champions League and Copa America. In addition, the 27-year-old Brazilian earned a hat-trick of Golden Gloves in the Premier League, Champions League and Copa America.

Perhaps most likely to challenge Alisson - who also won UEFA's Goalkeeper of the Year award - are ter Stegen, who lifted La Liga with Barcelona and Ederson, who has become a key figure in Pep Guardiola's wonderful Manchester City side.

Notable by their absence are Manchester United's David de Gea and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, who have endured difficult seasons.

Keystone/GettyImages

Named after former the legendary Soviet Union star Lev Yashin - the only goalkeeper ever to have won the Ballon d'Or back in 1963 - the new trophy from France Football gives recognition to the year's best stopper.

In addition to the Yachine Trophy, France Football also released the shortlist's for their men and women's Ballon d'Or awards and Kopa Trophy, for best player under the age of 21

The awards are among the most coveted in football and stand alongside FIFA's own The Best as the most prestigious of individual honours in the sport.

All of France Football's awards will be given out in a ceremony in Paris on 2 December.

See here for the full list of Ballon d'Or nominees.