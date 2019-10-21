Arsenal Starlet Bukayo Saka Says He Is Ready to Challenge Alexandre Lacazette for a Starting Place

Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka has warned Alexandre Lacazette that he is ready to challenge the Frenchman for a starting berth for the Gunners.

Lacazette has been injured since the start of September, but his comeback appears imminent with the Frenchman returning to full fitness.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Gunners trip to Sheffield United, the final game of the Premier League weekend, could see Lacazette start for Arsenal, most likely displacing Saka, who has been playing out wide with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang featuring as a central striker.

Saka has more than taken his opportunity in an Arsenal shirt, scoring in his first appearance of the season against Frankfurt in the Europa League. The attacker also added an assist in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford and has impressed greatly this campaign.

Despite Lacazette's return, 18-year-old Saka believes he can challenge the star striker for his place in the starting eleven.

Saka told the Express: "Do I feel ready to challenge him? Yeah.

"It's always good to have all our best players available, all of us competing makes us push to play better and better."

He went on to say: "If one player is injured then others get an opportunity but I want everyone to come back and do the best for Arsenal. The boss knows what I can do, what the other players can do."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Arsenal could move up to third place in the Premier League if they are able to defeat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, the kind of fixture which has traditionally been a difficult one for Unai Emery's side.

But Saka believes he has earned the chance to retain his place in the starting eleven.

"Different games require different players but I feel like I've shown the boss he can trust me", he stated.

"Whatever game he puts me I'll always give it my all. It has always been a dream for me. I've been working for this moment as a kid, in the academy.

"Now I've got to the first team I just want to give it my best to repay the faith the boss has given me".

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Saka's fine form has given Emery somewhat of a selection headache going into their clash with the 15th place Blades.

However, no matter the starting eleven on Monday night, it's clear to see that Bukayo Saka is ready to thrive at the highest level.