Barcelona Make Lautaro Martinez Top Transfer Target But Inter Eye Contract Extension

Barcelona have reportedly decided to make Inter striker Lautaro Martinez their number one target to replace Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou.

While Barca don't want to sell Suarez, the 32-year-old is nearing the end of his career with the Catalan side seeking an adequate replacement.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Martinez has been in fine form for both Inter and Argentina lately with the 22-year-old attacker having provided five goals and an assist so far this campaign, most recently scoring twice in a 4-3 victory over Sassuolo.

The Argentine also impressed at Copa America, helping Argentina to the semi-finals with two goals. He also scored a hat-trick against Mexico in an international friendly in September, and Calciomercato report that he is very much on Barcelona's radar.

However, Inter have no plans to sell. Aware of his potential, the Serie A side are looking to offer Martinez a new deal, one which would see his current €111m release clause removed.





The Nerazzurri are challenging Juventus for the Scudetto under Antonio Conte, and will be desperate to hold on to their new talisman.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Camp Nou could prove to be too tempting a proposition and is a stadium that Martinez has already scored at earlier this season in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barca.

Any potential transfer could hinge on the form of Barcelona's latest addition, Antoine Griezmann, whose early season form has been far from scintillating. If Griezmann fails to live up to expectations, and Suarez's form dwindles, then Martinez will become even more desirable.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Barcelona will have to be patient in attempting to capture the Argentine's signature but past evidence shows that Barcelona are willing to wait for their targets, as was seen in the signings of Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

In the meantime, Martinez will be looking to push Inter towards a first league title since 2010, as well as the possibility of a Champions League run.