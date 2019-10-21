Bayern Munich President Reveals Niklas Sule Is Set to Miss Euro 2020 After Suffering ACL Injury

By 90Min
October 21, 2019

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has revealed centre back Niklas Sule will miss next summer's European Championships after suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Augsburg. 

The defender went down in the 12th minute of the 2-2 draw at the WWK Arena on Saturday, and it has since been revealed that he has been struck with an ACL issue that will see him miss the remainder of the season, and likely the Euros as well.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking to the press after the game, as quoted by Bild, the 67-year-old declared: "It’s a total disaster. A drama! The way things look, his season is over. The European championship is over, you can totally forget about it. Forget it."

Sule was hit with the same injury back in 2014, and missed around 200 days of action back then, which would mean a return date of May 8, 2020, a month before the Euros.

However, Hoeness, who has tussled with the German national team this season, even threatening to boycott Bayern players from playing for them in the midst of the Manuel Neuer fiasco, added: "All this 'he has to be [fit] by then' - total nonsense. He has to do s**t! He has to be fit again for next season. We’re helping him with that."

Of course, the argument involving Neuer and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was not the first time Hoeness and Joachim Low have clashed, with the FCB president a vocal critic of his decision to permanently drop club trio Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller from Die Mannschaft.

However, Muller now founds himself in a potentially similar position in Bavaria, having started just three Bundesliga games and played seven minutes in the Champions League. Speaking on this, Hoeness said: "Weeks and months ago we were rushed into expensive transfers, then [Philippe] Coutinho comes in and you say: how can you not set up with Muller? It was clear that if he came, it was going to be difficult for Thomas."

And sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Basically, this is not about the individual players, but about the club. Every player has to put his personal interests behind! We are all well advised that we focus on having the team and the club succeed. Everything else is secondary! "

