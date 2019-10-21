Borussia Dortmund Hit Jadon Sancho With Hefty Fine & Individual Training After Late England Return

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has been fined €100,000 and made to train individually, after his late return from England duty upset manager Lucien Favre and the club's hierarchy over the weekend.

Sancho appeared in both of his country's matches over the international break, but is reported to have returned to Dortmund over 24 hours later than expected, resulting in him being dropped from the squad altogether for the win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The situation was vaguely explained as a 'disciplinary issue' by manager Favre, and sporting director Michael Zorc defended it after the match - saying that the absence was merited, but isn't expected to extend beyond the Gladbach clash.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"We have a responsibility for the club and, in this case, also for the hygiene of the squad," Zorc said.

"He is only suspended today. Jadon is a good lad, but he's very young and shot to the top. He might test his limits and that's why we decided to not call him up today [Saturday]."

But while Zorc played it down, reports from Germany suggest Sancho felt the wrath of the club behind the scenes in addition to his matchday absence.

According to Bild, the 19-year-old was slapped with a €100,000 fine, as well as being forced to train alone alongside a fitness coach while his teammates prepared for the clash with the league leaders - which they won 1-0 thanks to a Marco Reus strike.

TF-Images/GettyImages

While that may seem harsh, the report also notes that it isn't the first time Sancho has turned up late, noting that it has happened on other occasions this season - so it may just be the stick that broke the camel's back, as it were.

Dortmund travel to Milan to face Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday, so the role Sancho plays in that one could prove telling on whether the situation will be as short-lived as the word from the club suggests.