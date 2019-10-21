Exclusive: German Giants Ready to Launch Bids for Tottenham's Troy Parrott

Exclusive – Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both ready to test Tottenham Hotspur’s resolve over striking starlet Troy Parrott.

The 17-year-old Irishman signed his first professional deal with Spurs at the start of the year, and he was tipped to make the breakthrough into the first team squad this season. However, with Harry Kane dominating the starting lineup, opportunities have been hard to come by for Parrott.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

As a result, 90min has learned that both Bayern and Dortmund are ready to offer him the chance to move away from Spurs, as both clubs feel he has enormous potential.





Spurs do not want to lose the teenager, and he is understood to be happy with life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, he is hopeful of being more involved in the first-team picture sooner rather than later.

Parrott made his debut for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the infamous Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United back in September, but is yet to feature in a matchday squad in either the Premier League or the Champions League.

Tipped for a bright future after firing 14 goals in just nine Under-18 Premier League games last season, a pathway to the first team is yet to emerge, and both Bayern and Dortmund have taken notice of that.

Bayern are looking for a long-term replacement for 31-year-old Robert Lewandowski, while Dortmund have just one senior striker in their current squad in the shape of Spaniard Paco Alcácer – not an especially all-rounded forward – so both sides are in need of some more depth in the position.

The two Bundesliga giants are often on the lookout for exciting talents in academies in England, in the hope of being able to unearth another hidden gem.

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

Dortmund struck gold when they lured Jadon Sancho away from Manchester City in 2017, and Bundesliga sides have been pushing to replicate that success ever since.

Both Bayern and Dortmund believe that Parrott could be the next starlet to make it in Germany, although their interest will be met with fierce resistance from Spurs, who themselves see a bright future for the youngster.

