Haringey vs Yeovil FA Cup Tie Rearranged for New Date After Being Abandoned Over Racist Abuse

90Min
October 21, 2019

The FA has confirmed that the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, which was abandoned over reports of racist abuse towards Haringey players from Yeovil fans, will be replayed on Tuesday 29th October.

Haringey goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat was reported to have been spat at, had objects thrown at him and the subject of racist abuse. Manager Tom Loizou also said that defender Coby Rowe was racially abused and the team subsequently left the pitch.

“Our players' heads had gone, there were people with tears in their eyes in the dressing room. These are young kids and they shouldn't be subjected to that,” Loizou said afterwards.

Metropolitan Police are investigating the allegations of racist abuse and two men were arrested and are being held in custody at a police station in Somerset.

There is also an appeal for other witnesses to come forward to assist the ongoing investigation.

An FA statement on the rearrangement read, “Following the abandonment of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round qualifying fixture between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, the FA Challenge Cup Committee has made the decision for the original fixture to be replayed on Tuesday 29 October at Haringey Borough FC.

“In the event that a replay is required this shall be played on Tues 5 Nov. Following the incident in the original tie and the two arrests already made, The FA’s investigation is ongoing. We continue to work with the relevant authorities on our investigation into the matter.”

Yeovil players and staff drew praise from their opponents in the way that they sympathised with the Haringey players and supported their decision to leave the pitch.

“Their management, their chairman, their players, they were a credit to the club – it’s this small minority that have tarnished the name of Yeovil,” Loizou remarked.

A statement from Yeovil after the abandonment on Saturday read, “Yeovil Town FC will be cooperating with the authorities and our friends at Haringey Borough FC regarding events leading up to today’s fixture not being completed.

“We are aware that there are allegations that racist comments were made in the crowd and this allegation will be a key part of any investigation. Irrespective of the outcome of any investigations, we would like to make it clear that the club will not accept racism or discrimination in any form.”

The FA Cup first round draw takes place on Monday evening from 7pm.

