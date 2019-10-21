José Mourinho Hits Back at Jürgen Klopp's Criticism of Manchester United's Tactics

José Mourinho has hit back at Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp's criticism of Manchester United's tactics in the two sides' 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The Red Devils deployed a three-at-the-back formation to counter Liverpool's threat, and Marcus Rashford's first-half goal looked to have earned United all three points, only for a late Adam Lallana equaliser to give Liverpool a share of the spoils.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking after the game (via the Evening Standard), Klopp criticised United for setting up so defensively, claiming that the Red Devils have sacrificed attacking flair ever since he arrived in England.

Mourinho, speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports during the game, was full of praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics and instead chose to criticise Klopp for failing to adjust his team to counter United's style.

He said: "He didn't like the menu. He likes meat and he got fish, so he was not happy. They are of course much stronger against opponents who give them a chance of transitions and counter-attacks. United didn't do that. And he didn't like the menu.

"They were organised, they had a plan. You can agree or disagree, but they had a game plan, they stuck to it. If I was Ole I would be proud, and a little bit frustrated, because I think the boys, they gave everything."

As noted by Opta, United had just 32.1% of the possession during the game, which was their second lowest total in a home game in the Premier League era, ahead of the 32.06% they recorded against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2018.

When asked what went wrong for Liverpool on Sunday (via the Daily Mail), Mourinho responded: "Quality of the team to play against a low block, which is a sometimes a problem they have.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I'm really happy they didn't win because the other record is mine, not theirs. Jürgen clearly has a little bit of frustration. At Old Trafford, which is a special place for Liverpool to win, he never did it."

