Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Update on Mohamed Salah After Egyptian Misses Man Utd Draw

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Mohamed Salah was never close to featuring in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday as a result of his ankle injury.

The Egyptian picked up the knock before the international break following a tough challenge from Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, and it was not initially known when he would be able to make his return.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the club's official website), Klopp confirmed that Salah was never in contention to feature against United, although he may be fit enough to feature in the Champions League clash with Genk on Wednesday.

He said: “Mo was not ready, that’s how it is. He couldn’t train with the team; I don’t know where it came from that everybody said he will play. There was pretty much no chance for today, maybe for Wednesday, we have to see.”





With Salah sidelined, Klopp was forced to turn to Belgian forward Divock Origi on Sunday, but he struggled to get involved in the game. Both Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino were also underwhelming, and it was clear that the Reds were missing Salah.





However, Klopp will certainly not want to rush the prolific Egyptian back to action, so he may even be rested for the meeting with Genk to try and ensure he does not aggravate the injury which he picked up against Leicester.





Genk find themselves bottom of Group E, and Liverpool will feel as though they should have enough about them to come out on top even without Salah in their squad.





After facing Genk, Liverpool will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday, and Klopp will likely want to keep Salah fresh for what has the potential to be a tough test for his side.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw with United, which brought their 17-game winning streak to an end and saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to six points.

