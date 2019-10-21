Man Utd 'Close' to Securing New Contract for Talented Youngster Angel Gomes

Manchester United are ‘close’ to agreeing a new contract with home grown midfielder Angel Gomes, whose current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the season.

Once a debutant at the age of just 16, Gomes enjoyed a promising pre-season during the summer and has been involved three times in all competitions so far this season. Many United supporters see the talented teenager as a potential star of the future.

he’s close to extend his contract with Man United 😉🔴 more on next days... #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2019

In response to a curious fan on Twitter, journalist Fabrizio Romano explained that Gomes is ‘close to extending his contract’ and that ‘more’ will be known in the coming days.

Gomes has become a more regular part of the first team squad this season and was awarded a more fitting shirt number ahead of the campaign, trading his old 47 jersey for 28. He also showcased match-winning ability during a friendly against Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The 19-year-old is part of a very promising group of youngsters that has emerged from the junior ranks in recent months and scored twice for England at Under-20 level last week – fellow United youngster James Garner also skippered the Three Lions’ Under-19 team.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United have already secured new long-term deals for academy graduates Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams so far this month.

A debutant last season aged 17, Greenwood has found himself catapulted to prominence in a stripped back United squad this season and recently netted his first two senior goals against Astana and Rochdale in the Europa League and Carabao Cup respectively.

Williams, meanwhile, started the season as captain of United’s Under-23 side, but has been promoted to the senior set-up in recent weeks and has played three times in all competitions. It looks as though he will provide serious competition to a returning Luke Shaw.

