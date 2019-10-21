Manchester United Step Up Interest in RB Leipzig Hitman Timo Werner Ahead of Summer Bid

Manchester United are keen on striking a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, but may be forced to wait until the summer to complete the move.

Since allowing Romelu Lukaku to join Inter, United have raced real pressure to recruit another striker, with just Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the only experienced options in the position, with young Mason Greenwood as backup.

Plenty of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford but The Express report that United are seriously interested in striking a deal for Werner, who is seen as a long-term solution to the club's problems in attack.

Given the 23-year-old signed a new four-year contract back in August, Leipzig will certainly demand a huge fee for Werner, who was thought to be on Liverpool's wish list before he penned a new deal.

However, Leipzig will likely rebuff all interest until the end of the season, as they look to push for the Bundesliga title. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer forced to wait for Werner, it is expected that he will still look to find a short-term fix during the January transfer window.

Juventus' Mario Mandžukić is believed to be one of their preferred options, and he would be available for just £10m.





The 33-year-old's potential arrival would not stop any move for Werner, with United still prepared to spend heavily to find the solution to their lack of creativity in attack. The German has eight goals in 11 games this season and is one of the Bundesliga's most prolific forwards.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season. They have netted ten goals in nine games, which doesn't sound too bad until you remember that four of those came in the opening day victory over Chelsea.





Rashford has faced plenty of criticism, but the whole team has failed to impress in attack. Only four players have found the back of the net this season, with Scott McTominay the only one of those who is not a forward.





That form has seen them slip to 13th in the Premier League, but bringing in a striker of Werner's calibre would certainly help them recover.

