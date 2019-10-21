Marco Silva Claims He Wasn't Feeling Any Pressure Prior to Vital Win Over West Ham

Everton manager Marco Silva insists he didn't feel any pressure heading into the weekend clash with West Ham.

The Portuguese boss has faced criticism for the Toffees poor start to the season, after a summer transfer splurge saw the club fork out around £100m on new signings.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fortunately for the 42-year-old, Everton were able to haul themselves out of the relegation zone after beating the Hammers 2-0 at Goodison Park, thanks to goals from Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Silva made five changes to the squad beaten by Burnley prior to the international break, bringing in the likes of Bernard, Tom Davies and Theo Walcott - and claimed the key to success was allowing his team to play with more freedom and enjoy the game, also stating that he wasn't feeling the heat before kick-off.

“Every day I go home with my conscience really clear because I know I did my best to put my players at the best level I can,” Silva said, as quoted by The Guardian.

“I give my 100% best to Everton every day. Always. My players know that. Why would I be nervous? I am not.

“Everything I have in my life comes from football. I work really hard and I received many good things when I was a young manager. I have my career behind me and in the future as well. Football games are about preparing your players in a good way and to enjoy as well. I was not nervous at all.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Walcott, who assisted Bernard’s goal in the first half, reiterated the message from his manager, revealing the players had been told to go out and express themselves.

“The manager stressed that he wanted us to play with freedom and he took the pressure off us completely. It was about enjoyment, not worrying about the game.

“Everyone is disappointed when you see us in the bottom three before the game. That is just not us at all. The fans can be disappointed in that but the sense of belief in the team against West Ham, the positive energy coming out of the dressing room, we want more and more of that.

"That is the level the manager expects from us. That is the level we need to be every single week – it is as simple as that.”

Everton will look to build on this result when they travel to Brighton next weekend, with the pressure seemingly off Silva's shoulders, for now at least.