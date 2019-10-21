Maurizio Sarri Provides Aaron Ramsey Update Ahead of Champions League Clash With Lokomotiv Moscow

By 90Min
October 21, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has confirmed Aaron Ramsey will sit out Juventus' Champions League meeting with Lokomotiv Moscow, though the Welshman is nearing a comeback from injury.

The midfielder missed both of his country's games over the international break after picking up a knock during the warm-up for Juve's showdown against Inter. He was also absent for the club's 2-1 triumph over Bologna on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic netting to maintain the Bianconeri's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Ramsey joined Juventus in the summer on a free transfer from Arsenal but has only featured in five matches since his arrival. He struck what stands as his only goal for the side in a 2-1 defeat of Hellas Verona, levelling the score with a deflected effort from long-range.

Discussing the 28-year-old's situation ahead of the Champions League group fixture at home to Lokomotiv on Tuesday, Sarri said (as quoted by Football Italia): "He has no problem with his muscle - tests came up negative. 

"Under stress in training, however, he always has this feeling of fatigue in his thigh and that can be a sign of risk, so he's working to strengthen his muscle so as not to feel these sensations."

Fortunately for the Juve boss, a number of his squad members have passed late fitness tests, with the coach adding: "[Paulo] Dybala and [Gonzalo] Higuain are both fine. Anyone who plays will do so with the right peace of mind.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"Danilo's been training for a few days. I have some doubts about the fact that he can play for 90 minutes, but he's fine."

Sarri also took the opportunity to lavish praise on his talisman Ronaldo, explaining: "Coaching [him], for me, is a source of satisfaction and pride. He has an extraordinary mentality and knows how to impose objectives on himself and the team.

"When he scored his 700th [career] goal, he was thinking about his 800th. I think that's important for all of us who are close to him because it's contagious. He makes me understand that the difference lies is in the mentality: he has something more."

