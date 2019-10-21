Olympiacos vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich will be looking to put their disappointing league form to one side as they travel to Greece to face Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Since their 7-2 hammering of Spurs last month, the German Champions have drawn and lost against Hoffenheim and Augsburg respectively, leaving the pressure firmly on boss Niko Kovac.

They have picked up maximum points in Europe so far however, and will be strong favourites to all but guarantee their progression into the last 16 of the Champions League with a victory in Pireas.

Here's 90min's preview for Tuesday night's fixture.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 22 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Karaiskakis Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1/ UCL Goals Show Referee? Danny Makkelie

Team News

The hosts will be without Mathieu Valbuena through injury, while striker Yassine Benzia is suspended. Pape Abou Cissé is also doubtful.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Bayern on the other hand will be without German international defender Niklas Sule due to a knee injury, while Jann-Fiete Arp misses out with a fractured wrist. Corentin Tolisso also looks set to miss out after a heart attack scare.

Leon Goretzka will be available however, after making his first league appearance of the season against Augsburg following a hamstring injury.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head stats do not make good reading for Olympiacos.

Bayern have won all four of the meetings between the two sides, scoring 14 and conceding just two.

Perhaps even more worrying for the 44-time Greek champions is that both those goals came in a 4-2 loss all the way back in 1981.

Recent Form

The Greek runners up will take solace in the fact that Bayern have been way below their exceptionally high standards in the Bundesliga this season.

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/GettyImages

They currently sit third having only won four of the eight games they've played. This is despite the fact that Robert Lewandowski has scored in a record-equalling eight consecutive games for Die Roten

Olympiacos on the other hand are top of Super League Greece, having won all but one of their games so far.

Here's how the pair got on in their last five matches:

Olympiacos Bayern Munich Olympiacos 2-1 OFI (19/10) Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich (19/10) Aris 1-2 Olympiacos (6/10) Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim (5/10) Crvena Zvezda 3-1 Olympiacos (1/10) Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich (1/10) Olympiacos 2-0 Lamia (28/9) Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich (28/9) Panathinaikos 1-1 Olympiacos (22/9) Bayern Munich 4-0 FC Koln (21/9)

Prediction

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Although Bayern are strong favourites for this game Olympiacos should not be taken lightly as opponents, especially at home, where have already held Spurs to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League this season.

However the German champions should be able to come through this challenge relatively easily despite their recent poor league form.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-3 Bayern Munich